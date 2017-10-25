News

Go to Goa for Less in Finnair Business Class This Winter

Go to Goa for Less in Finnair Business Class This Winter

Finnair has launched a special sale fare from Dublin to Goa, India, via Helsinki from €1,398 return in Business Class. These promotional fares must be booked by 30th November 2017 for travel in November and up to 31st December 2017.

Finnair will fly travellers to the tropical beaches of Goa with two weekly flights to Goa International Airport. The seasonal route launches on 1st November and flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays on an A330 aircraft. Travellers can explore Goa’s exotic fishing villages, colourful landscapes and spice plantations.

“This exceptional Finnair fare offers our Business Class passengers even better value when travelling from Ireland to Goa while enjoying Finnair’s award-winning Nordic hospitality,” said Andrew Fish, General Manager UK, Ireland & Benelux.

All promotional fares are subject to availability. For full terms and conditions and to book, visit www.finnair.com

NEIL STEEDMAN

