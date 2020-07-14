Going against the grain that’s the Doolin Inn

Anthony’s is a brand new restaurant located in Doolin, Co. Clare at Doolin Inn – a 22 bedroom Modern 4* Country House & Restaurant in the heart of Doolin and the Burren, on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way. Anthony and Deirdre Moloney, the owners and proprietors at Doolin Inn, decided to open their brand new 50 seater restaurant in response to customer feedback, despite the current pandemic status.

“It was a tough decision to make, and we’re definitely going against the grain when it comes to the current situation with Covid-19, but we believe we can make the new restaurant work by optimising our guest experience and offering, and by positioning ourselves as the year-round “go to” restaurant in Doolin and the greater Burren region. Local communities depend on businesses like ours to create employment and to remain sustainable as suppliers – our seafood is freshly caught by local fishermen, our herbs and veggies are grown in our polytunnel and where possible, sourced from local growers and foragers, and our meat all hails from local farmers around the Burren and west of Ireland region.” ~ Anthony Moloney

Anthony’s draws its inspiration from the Burren – its local farmers and growers of fresh produce, its wild and lunar landscape, and last but not least, its seaboard along the west of Ireland. For many centuries, musicians, poets, writers, painters and many more have drawn inspiration from the land to enrich their works of art, lyrics, and literature. At Anthony’s, newly appointed Head Chef Tomas Walsh, and his team have this same connection, love and respect for the land, which is evident in their work. Each dish tells a story and that is what makes the food experience so unique to the Burren.

“Traditional, flavoursome, wild and fresh. Natural, wholesome, comforting and, oh-so delicious. These are the foods and flavours of the Burren – and they’re reflected in the food we put on your table here at Anthony’s, celebrating sustainability along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way.” ~ Anthony Moloney

The brand new 50 seater evening restaurant is bright and spacious and overlooks the village and out to sea – the terrace is a particularly special setting on a summer’s evening. All guests are ensured to have a relaxing dining experience – no time limit here! – and so pre-booking is required in order to help service staff space their tables whilst keeping the ambiance.

“Our restaurant by design is spacious. It is split into 5 dining areas with private dining room options for small groups, enabling two meters between tables with comfort and atmosphere. Although the guidelines permit 1 metre distancing for dining, we are committed to delivering a minimum of 1.5 metres so that guests don’t feel rushed, and can relax and enjoy their meal in their own time.” ~ Anthony Moloney

Anthony’s launches its menu on Friday 17th July and will be serving complimentary arrival amenities for all guests over the launch weekend. There are also Dinner + B&B packages available from €160 pps for 2 nights, which can be booked directly on www.doolininn.ie Pre-booking is required. Anthony’s is open to both guests and the public, Tuesday – Saturday, 5.45pm – 9pm.

Anthony, Deirdre and the team look forward to welcoming guests to Anthony’s this summer..