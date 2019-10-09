News

Going for Gold – Travel Counsellors Celebrate ‘Gold’ Status in Mauritius

Ireland’s top performing Travel Counsellors were acknowledged for their outstanding achievements at a global conference on the tropical island of Mauritius. Five of the company’s nine ‘Gold’ Travel Counsellors celebrated their achievements at a 5-star resort in Mauritius last weekend, while the others had travelled to Marbella earlier in the summer.

Those with ‘Gold’ Travel Counsellors status in Ireland are Mary Foyle, Sarah McCarthy, Mandy Walsh, Lorraine Lawless, Rosemary Chawke, Emer McDermott, Roger Barrett, Robert Kiernan, and Jennifer O’Brien.

With 82 Travel Counsellors now running their own businesses in Ireland, 11% have the prestigious ‘Gold’ status. This is the highest percentage globally after the UK, which is at 13%.

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “These nine Irish Travel Counsellors are among the top in their industry, with outstanding sales and unrivalled service to all their clients, both corporate and leisure. They are part of an elite group of Travel Counsellors globally with ‘Gold’ status, and the Mauritius and Marbella conferences were an opportunity to celebrate their exceptional achievements.”

Over 160 Travel Counsellors and suppliers from across Ireland, the UK, UAE, The Netherlands, South Africa, and Australia attended the weekend in Mauritius. The business owners stayed at the luxurious Trou aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, with activities including sea kayaking, speedboat trips, and excursions around the island visiting the Chamarel waterfall and La Rhumerie de Chamarel and the Trou aux Cerfs volcanic crater.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

