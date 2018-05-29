News

Gold Award for Dublin Airport’s Advertising Sales Team

Dublin Airport’s advertising sales team was presented with the Gold Award in the ‘Best Sales Initiative’ category at the Media Awards recently. The airport’s winning entry showed how advertising sales at Dublin Airport were transformed through the implementation of virtual reality technology.

Dublin Airport’s winning advertising sales team, above, were Loreto O’Byrne, Ronan O’Donoghue, Joanne Coughlan, Leonard Miller and Caitriona Power.

Dublin Airport was also shortlisted in the ‘Best Sales Initiative Under €100,000’ and the ‘Best Collaboration Out of Home’ categories.

“We are absolutely delighted to win this award, which is a recognition of the hard work and innovative approach taken by our advertising sales team,” said Ronan O’Donoghue, Head of Advertising & Commercial Partnerships, Dublin Airport. “We created a brand new sales tool that ultimately brought the advertising vision to life and the client closer to the product in a truly immersive and impactful way.”

The Media Awards is the highest advertising awards programme in Ireland, recognising best practice and excellence in advertising media practice for agencies, media owners and clients. An industry-based judging panel selects the winners and shortlist from more than 300 submissions.

About 80,000 passengers travel through the airport daily so Dublin Airport is a unique premium advertising location. Advertising positions at the airport reach 30 million passengers annually and many of the 19,000 staff who are based on the airport campus. Organisations advertising at Dublin Airport have their brand exposed to a new and unique audience every day, meaning that the brand reach is extended even further than mainstream advertising.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

