Good news on the double for Shannon

It was good news on the double for Shannon as DB Schenker announce a new €10 million logistic facility and Reva,the largest North American air ambulance service, announce that Shannon is to become a new base.

Reva is a well established air ambulance service and has completed more than 30,000 flights in 70 countries.The operator has a fleet of 16 dedicated aircraft, with strategically located bases worldwide.

The new Shannon Airport base is new fully operational and will provide a critical care team headed by Dr.Adrian Murphy.

They offer a global reach service on a 24/7/365 basis, and are one of the largest air ambulance providers in the World.

Meanwhile DB Schenker sends a strong signal with this European Network and invests 10 million euro in a new logistic center in Shannon. This investment is a powerful commitment from the global logistics service provider to continued expansion in the western region of Ireland.

“This investment demonstrates DB Schenker’s commitment to Ireland and it also reflects the strong growth that DB Schenker has achieved with large multinational companies over the last few years,” says Ray Hennessy, CEO of DB Schenker in UK & Ireland. “Shannon has been a high-performing location for us for many years. We have strong confidence in the Mid-West Region, and the additional capacity that this building creates will allow us to expand our customer base and offer additional employment opportunities in the area. We look forward to seeing the building completed and operational within

12 months.”

The new site is located close to Shannon Airport (SNN) and has direct access to the local highway network, thus providing swift access to the western corridor of Ireland. The site will offer customers all services, including air and ocean freight, land transport, and value-added logistics solutions.

The new building will have an area of 4,831 square meters in total. This will include a warehouse with an area of 3,716 square meters. The clearance height will be 12.5 meters. The site will be TAPA A-certified in terms of security, including secure fencing, full CCTV coverage, access control throughout, an intruder alarm system, remote monitoring, etc.

The facility, once completed, will also comply with DB Schenker’s certifications for quality (ISO 9001), environmental protection (ISO 14001), and health and safety (ISO 45001). The warehouse will be heated and will allow temperature control in a range from 15oC to 25oC. The heating system will utilize a combination of a thermal solar facility and energy efficient heat pumps. All lighting systems will be equipped with LEDs and the site will also provide electric-car charging stations. In addition, it will be set up to accommodate the installation of truck-charging stations in the future.



