Gran Canaria: Boredom is Not an Option!

Known as the ‘miniature continent’, the island of Gran Canaria has the variety to create a unique experience for visitors every time.

From golden sandy beaches, with easy access to the pleasant waters, stunning Maspalomas dunes, palm-tree groves, pine forests and impressive mountains, this beautiful Canary Island is famed for its year-round warm temperatures, with mild winters and no extreme heat in summers, high-quality holiday facilities and fantastic service, offering a unique scenario for superb summer holidays and winter breaks.

Incredible Accommodation

There is a great choice of fantastic resort hotels, offering amazing pools, gourmet restaurants and great entertainment. New boutique hotels are popping up all over the island, bringing out cutting-edge design and high-tech features.

Luxurious Resorts

Maspalomas and Meloneras on the southernmost point form the main luxury resort with palm grove, natural lagoon, white sand beach and picturesque dunes, plus a long ocean-front promenade with enticing bars, restaurants, boutique shopping, casino and golf. Other high-quality resorts are Salobre Golf, Anfi, Amadores and pretty Puerto Mogán, known as a ‘little Venice’.

Tee-off in Style

With a rich golfing tradition and seven superb 18-hole courses combining design, high-tech, nature and the perfect climate, there is no better place to play. Real Club de Golf de Las Palmas is considered one of the finest courses in Spain.

Health and Wellbeing

The island has developed a wide range of indulgent experiences for health, beauty and relaxation, with special focus on sea water spas and use of the home-grown Aloe Vera, considered by experts to be the purest in the world.

Gastronomic Delights

The tantalising taste adventure of Gran Canaria is embodied by markets featuring fresh food and local delicacies such as cheese, honey rum, almond sweets, typical small potatoes, and amazing red tuna. Mingle with locals and enjoy traditional recipes with modern twists that will awaken your senses!

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Delve into vibrant outdoor living culture of the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, with wonderful Las Canteras beach, low tax shopping and its beautiful historic quarter, which offers pretty cobbled streets and a variety of architectural styles from late Gothic to Renaissance.

Seven Parks for Seven Days – and Much More!

Gran Canaria has everything families need for a great time with their children, including fantastic family-friendly resorts with exciting children’s clubs, all-inclusive options and animation programmes designed especially for youngsters – and plenty of activities on the island to enjoy together with the family. The entire island is like a giant theme park!

Monday: Aquarium Poema del Mar

Tuesday: Aqualand Maspalomas

Wednesday: Hangar 37

Thursday: Angry Birds Activity Park

Friday: Palmitos Park Maspalomas

Saturday: Submarine Adventure

Sunday: Sioux City Park

… and don’t forget to visit the just revamped Holiday World Maspalomas, the most complete leisure space in the Canary Islands with more than 30 attractions, shows, pastimes and much more…