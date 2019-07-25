News

Gran Canaria Walking Festival 2019

Registrations are now available for the Gran Canaria Walking Festival, Gran Canaria’s international hiking festival. From 23 to 27 October 2019, hikers from all over the world will explore the most amazing nature of Gran Canaria in the 8th Gran Canaria Walking Festival through six different routes designed to discover the spectacular contrasts and unique landscapes of the island.

This annual meeting, which continues to break records in each edition with walkers of more than 30 nationalities, is organised by Gran Canaria Natural & Active in order to allow nature lovers from around the world explore the most unknown and authentic side of the island through its natural areas, its aboriginal culture, its rural lodgings full of history and tradition, its gastronomy with thousands of flavours and the kindness of its people, details that make the Gran Canaria Walking Festival an event that is ‘much more than hiking’. Registration for the greatest Canarian hiking event is available on the web: www.grancanariawalkingfestival.com. Gran Canaria Walking Festival 2019 is officially sponsored by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria through the Gran Canaria Tourist Board.

This year, the festival presents six routes of different duration and difficulty that will pass through various municipalities, among which there is an astronomical route. This adventure includes guides, insurance, transportation from two points of the island (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Playa del Inglés), a complete picnic, delicious tastings of our gastronomy, gifts, the opportunity to participate in raffles of incredible prizes, among many other great experiences.

Download the programme in three languages

www.grancanarianaturalandactive.com

