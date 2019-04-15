News

Gray Line Ireland Wins with Wicklow Mountains Tour

Gray Line Ireland, operated by the Dualway Group, is the proud winner of the ‘Essential Gray Line Award’, with its Wicklow Mountains Tour claiming first place in the Gray Line Product Awards for 2018, beating off 150 competitors such as London, New York, Paris, Munich, San Francisco, Toronto and Iceland, to name but a few!

This honour is more than just another prestigious award to add to the Dualway Group’s list of achievements. It also highlights the growth of Ireland’s appeal across the world, with statistics from Tourism Ireland stating that 2018 has been one best ever year for Irish tourism and with the governing body estimating that Ireland received close 11.2 million visitors to the island of Ireland, a 6% increase on 2017.

Linda Pitkanen, Sales & Marketing Manager, Gray Line Ireland said: “Our iconic red buses received record numbers in 2018, taking pride and place in showing visitors to Ireland the finest attractions and landmarks this island has to offer.”

Trish McConn, Dualway Group and Gray Line Ireland Chief Executive, added: “This award only highlights what we within the Irish tourism industry already know – and that is how this little island we call home has become a powerhouse in attracting visitors from across the globe. It’s a testament that Ireland has great experiences to offer and we could never have done this without the help of our team here at Gray Line Ireland and Dualway Group.”

