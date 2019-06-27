Great Dane Airlines Launches New Dublin-Aalborg Service

Dublin Airport has welcomed the launch of Great Dane Airlines’ new Dublin to Aalborg service this summer. Aalborg is Denmark’s fourth largest city and is located in the North Jutland region, close to Denmark’s northern tip. The airline is operating the route twice weekly until 26 July and weekly thereafter until 15 October.

“We are delighted to welcome Great Dane Airlines to Dublin and Ireland,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “Aalborg is a dynamic city with a distinct cultural atmosphere and great shopping. We look forward to working closely with Great Dane and its management team to promote the new route.”

Great Dane Airlines is one of 23 new routes and the last of four new airlines launching services at Dublin Airport this summer. So far this year, more than 12.3 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport, a 7% increase compared to the first five months of last year. Dublin Airport welcomed an additional 764,000 passengers between January and May.