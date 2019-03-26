Great Dane Airlines to Operate Dublin-Aalborg

Great Dane Airlines is a new airline based in Aalborg that plans to commence operations in summer 2019 with flights from Dublin and Edinburgh to Aalborg. Great Dane Airlines was founded in 2018 by Thomas Hugo Møller.
Alborg is Denmark’s fourth largest city and is located in the North Jutland region, close to Denmark’s northern tip.
Great Dane will operate the route twice weekly from June 21 to July 26 and weekly between July and October 15.The flights will operated by an Embraer 195 with a capacity for 118 passengers.
The carrier hopes to eventually serve flights to and from Billund and Copenhagen, as well as charter and holiday services to holiday destinations in southern Europe .
