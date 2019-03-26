News

Great Dane Airlines to Operate Dublin-Aalborg

Great Dane Airlines to Operate Dublin-Aalborg

Great Dane Airlines is a new airline based in Aalborg that plans to commence operations in summer 2019 with flights from Dublin and Edinburgh to Aalborg. Great Dane Airlines was founded in 2018 by Thomas Hugo Møller.

Alborg is Denmark’s fourth largest city and is located in the North Jutland region, close to Denmark’s northern tip.

Great Dane will operate the route twice weekly from June 21 to July 26 and weekly between July and October 15.The flights will operated by an Embraer  195 with a capacity for 118 passengers.

The carrier hopes to eventually serve flights to and from Billund and Copenhagen, as well as charter and holiday services to holiday destinations in southern Europe .

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

What Travel Agents Should Know When Booking Families with a Child Who Has Autism

Neil SteedmanMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Irish Travel Trade Show at the RDS

Ian BloomfieldMarch 26, 2019
Read More

TUI Ireland and Gran Canaria Mystery Event

Ian BloomfieldMarch 26, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 26th March 2019

Neil SteedmanMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Cork Airport Opens New Airport Control Centre and Office Suite

Neil SteedmanMarch 26, 2019
Read More

British Airways B747 Gets Heritage Livery

Michael FloodMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Coach Arrives at The Loop, T2, Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanMarch 26, 2019
Read More

The Europe Hotel Wins Award for ‘Hotel Spa of the Year’

Michael FloodMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Eurocontrol and iTEC Sign Air Traffic Agreement

Michael FloodMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland