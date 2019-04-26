Great Lakes USA Unique and Diverse

Yolanda Fletcher from Cellet PR in the UK brought representatives from Great Lakes USA to the Morrison Hotel on a rainy night in Dublin. Luckily the products on offer were both varied and interesting from a region of the USA as big as Europe.

The Great Lakes USA the largest expanse of fresh-water in the world with a unique and diverse landscape the size of continental Europe. The lakes are so vast that when you are standing on the shore you feel like you are looking out to sea. It is a destination that celebrates the outdoors through its wide open spaces, has a true Americana culture and hosts major metropolitan centres and smaller intimate towns.

Toby McCarrick, Executive Director Great Lakes USA spoke to I.T.T.N. and told of the great opportunities for fly/drive holidays throughout the region and fishing, other aqua sports along with sport in general and golf in particular that are available in all six destinations.

One of the main attractions in the region is Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota and Brodie Forsling told ITTN of the 520 stores, 40 + hotels including two new properties recently launched – JW Marriott and Radisson Blu. Nickelodeon theme park is one of the main features and 50 restaurants leave no excuse to leave hungry from the biggest mall in America. 40 million tourists visit Mall of America every year.

Covering six states the Great Lakes USA is an opportunity not to be missed and Toby McCarrick – Great Lakes USA, Jennifer Ollinger – Visit Detroit, Kelly Wolgamott – Tavel Michigan and Brodie Forsling – Mall of America made sure each of their destinations were well represented.

Aer Lingus will commence their Minneapolis St. Paul service from Dublin in July.