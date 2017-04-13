News

Great Night for Budget Travel at Costa Blanca Night in Dublin

Great Night for Budget Travel at Costa Blanca Night in Dublin

Costa Blanca, Valencia, Alicante and Benidorm tourism regions arrived in force at Dublin’s Seafood bar, formerly La Stampa, last week with the hosts including (above) David Aledo, Valencia Tourism, and Teresa Gancedo, Director, Spanish Tourist Board Dublin.

Presentations by David, Teresa and Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus, made all attendees long for either long lazy or extremely active days in the sunshine, with the region enjoying more than 300 days of sunshine. Activities such as walking, golfing, swimming, boating and numerous other attractions were on display.

There was a real buzz around the workshop and hotels from all around the regions were working hard with the Irish agents. The workshop was followed by an excellent meal and a prize draw.

Danielle Simpson, Budget Travel, was the winner of the main prize of a two-night holiday in Hotel SH Ifach, Calpe, Alicante, including flights from Dublin with Aer Lingus. Other prizes were won by Sabrina Vonsowski, Roisin Lawlor and Ciara Masterson, all from Budget Travel; Gillian Wilkie, Click&Go; and by Declan Hughes, FlyCruiseStay.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Yangon 1

A Tale of Three Cities, Two Countries: Yangon, Myanmar

Neil SteedmanApril 13, 2017
Read More
AA Travel Insurance Website

Spain Tops List of 2017 Travel Destinations

Neil SteedmanApril 13, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Norwegian Easter Sale with 15% Off USA Flights

Neil SteedmanApril 13, 2017
Read More
Pinnacle + Bryan Somers

Thirty is Magic Number for Pinnacle and Bryan Somers

Neil SteedmanApril 13, 2017
Read More
SuperBreak Paris Packages

SuperBreak Launches New Paris Short-Break Packages

Neil SteedmanApril 13, 2017
Read More
Nina Farrimond, South African Tourism, and Anne O’Sullivan, Travel Focus, have everything ready for the training session

Geraldine Wins Place on Fam Trip to South Africa

Neil SteedmanApril 12, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Outstanding Contribution Award

Bjorn Receives ‘Outstanding Contribution to Aviation’ Award from Irish Aviation Industry

Neil SteedmanApril 12, 2017
Read More
Sympossio 2017 Featured Image

Sympossio 2017 – Greek Gourmet Touring in Dublin

Michael FloodApril 12, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Spirit in Tortola - British Virgin IslandsNorwegian Spirit - Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Premium All-Inclusive in Ireland

Michael FloodApril 12, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland