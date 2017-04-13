Great Night for Budget Travel at Costa Blanca Night in Dublin

Costa Blanca, Valencia, Alicante and Benidorm tourism regions arrived in force at Dublin’s Seafood bar, formerly La Stampa, last week with the hosts including (above) David Aledo, Valencia Tourism, and Teresa Gancedo, Director, Spanish Tourist Board Dublin.

Presentations by David, Teresa and Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus, made all attendees long for either long lazy or extremely active days in the sunshine, with the region enjoying more than 300 days of sunshine. Activities such as walking, golfing, swimming, boating and numerous other attractions were on display.

There was a real buzz around the workshop and hotels from all around the regions were working hard with the Irish agents. The workshop was followed by an excellent meal and a prize draw.

Danielle Simpson, Budget Travel, was the winner of the main prize of a two-night holiday in Hotel SH Ifach, Calpe, Alicante, including flights from Dublin with Aer Lingus. Other prizes were won by Sabrina Vonsowski, Roisin Lawlor and Ciara Masterson, all from Budget Travel; Gillian Wilkie, Click&Go; and by Declan Hughes, FlyCruiseStay.