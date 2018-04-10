Great Value Travel Deals – 10th April 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Emirates is offering return flights to Dubai from €451, Phuket from €678, and Cape Town from €696. Book by 23rd April for selected departures up to 20th February 2019.

Finnair’s seat sale includes Beijing and Hong Kong from €493, Bangkok from €498, and Ho Chi Minh City from €548. Prices are return and include taxes. Book by 17th April for selected departures up to 31st March 2019.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 20% off European city and sun breaks throughout the Summer. Book by 23rd April for travel from 8th May to 30th September.

Sunway is offering last-minute deals to Fuerteventura from €269 and Lanzarote and Gran Canaria from €299. Prices include flights, accommodation, baggage and transfers, for seven nights, departing 14th April.

TUI is offering special family deals from Ireland West to Majorca in July. Highlights include the self-catering Protur Bahia Azul from €1,539 and the all-inclusive Globales Hotel Santa Ponsa Park/Pionero from €2,419, both based on two adults and two children sharing. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing 6th July.

Topflight is offering a family stay in the 4-star Camping Cesenatico Village, in the Adriatic Riviera, Italy, from €359 per person. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and a seven-night stay in a two-bedroom mobile home, departing 8th June.

Classic Resorts is offering a 12-night Dubai and Bali holiday for €2,049. Price includes a three-night stay in the 5-star JA Ocean View Hotel, Dubai, a two-night stay at the 5-star Kupa Kupa Barong Villas, a four-night stay at the Sakala Resort in Bali, and a three-night stay in a Teak Cottage in the Pearl of Trawangan, Gili Islands. Price includes all flights, transfers and hotels on a B&B basis, for travel in September / October.

TUI is offering a two-week all-inclusive holiday to the Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Mexico, from €1,249 on 4th June. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage, all meals and drinks.

Uniworld has extended its Best Ever offer for one last time. Guests will receive up to 30% off unique itineraries throughout Europe and Russia when they book by 15th April.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a Best of India & Sri Lanka 17-night fly/cruise from €2,079 on 4th January 2019. Price includes flights to Abu Dhabi, over-night stays in Mumbai and Goa, and visits to Colombo, Phuket and Singapore. Price based on an interior stateroom, upgrade to an ocean view stateroom or above, and receive free drinks and US$300 onboard spend.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Spanish Delights cruise onboard Marella Dream from €999 on 22nd May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Symphony of the Seas on 23rd November from €1,749. Price includes flights from Dublin and a one-night pre-cruise stay.