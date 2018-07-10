News

Great Value Travel Deals – 10th July 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals. 

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Lanzarote and Turkey from €299, Majorca, Algarve and Bulgaria from €349, and Sardinia from €399. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend, 14th July.

TUI is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the Hotel Toni, Austria, from €699 on 18th July.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the Majestic Palace Hotel, Sorrento, from €769 on 22nd July. Price includes flights, hotel on a half-board basis, transfers, and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the Mermaid Hotel & Club, Sri Lanka, from €1,329 in September / October. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night family stay at the 3-star Olympic Apartments, Sestriere, Italy, from €3,399 on 30th December. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Mediterranean Medley cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,169 on 31st July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing from Dublin or Cork.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas from €1,225 on 28th July 2019. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 12-night Southern Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Equinox from €1,829 on 13th September. Price includes flights from Dublin, classic drinks package, and free wi-fi. Upgrade to a balcony stateroom from €180 per person.

Emirates is offering flights to Dubai from €489, Singapore from €622, and Mauritius from €766. Prices are return including taxes. Book by 31st July.

KLM is offering an exclusive return fare to Tokyo from €493. Book by 10th July.

Aer Lingus is offering flights to city break destinations in Europe from €29.99. Flights are one-way including taxes and are valid for travel up to 31st August 2018. Book by 9th July.

G Adventures / Sunway is offering a Classic Vietnam Tour from €1,779 on 24th September. Price includes flights from Dublin, baggage, twin share for nine nights, some meals and tours as per itinerary.

Insight Vacations is offering a last-minute deal on its 12-day Northern Spain tour departing 4th August. Price has been reduced from €2,795 to €2,239 per person.

BookaBed is offering Christmas shopping breaks to Philadelphia. Prices from €595 include flights and a three-night stay at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, departing 1st December.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

