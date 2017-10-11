Great Value Travel Deals – 10th October 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Aer Lingus is offering flights to Christmas Market destinations from €34.99 one way. Book by 23rd October for selected departures from 1st November – 21st December.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €469, Melbourne from €989, and Auckland from €1,129. Book by 31st October for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.

Turkish Airlines is offering return flights to Istanbul from €169 including taxes.

WOW air has announced €99.99 one-way fares via Reykjavik, to nine US destinations: Boston, Washington DC, Pittsburgh, New York, Chicago, Montréal, Toronto, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Book from 9th October for selected departures between 1st November and 13th December 2017.

Qatar Airways’ ‘Two Seats, One Great Offer’ campaign offers Business Class and First Class passengers up to 40% discount when booking two seats together. Book by 16th October for selected departures up to 31st May.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering an upgrade to Business Class with Emirates from €399 one-way or €999 return, on tours booked before 31st October.

Sunway is offering a three-night package to Iceland over the October Bank Holiday weekend from €669 per person. Price includes flights and a three-night stay at the Storm Hotel on a B&B basis.

Sunway is offering winter sun package deals to Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, and Gran Canaria from €299 on 15th and 16th December. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, for one week.

BookaBed is offering winter deals to the Algarve from €16 on a B&B basis in the 4-star Baia Grande Hotel and €40 on a half-board basis in the 5-star Vidamar Hotel. Prices are per person per night based on two sharing on 13th November.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the H10 Timanfaya Palace Hotel, Lanzarote, from €649 on a half-board basis, departing 21st January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering €50 per person off ski hoildays in December, January and February. Offer excludes the 27th of January to Austria and all destinations on the 10th, 11th of February.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night trip to Cuba from €1,839. Price includes flights, a three-night stay in the 4-star NP Capri Havana on a B&B basis, and a seven-night stay in the 4-star Iberostar Tainos Varadero on an all-inclusive basis.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the SuneoClub Helios Beach, Bulgaria, on 9th July. Prices from €1,759 based on two adults and one child and €2,499 based on two adults and two children include flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on an all-inclusive basis.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Canarian Flavours cruise onboard Thomson Dream from €959 on 26th January. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on a full board basis.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a nine-night Western Caribbean Christmas and New Year Cruise onboard Celebrity Silhouette from €2,379 on 23rd December. Price includes flights from Dublin, a free drinks package, and onboard spend.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a two-night taster cruise on 15th May on the newly refurbished Independence of the Seas. Price of €269 is cruise only from Southampton, based on an interior stateroom. Upgrade to a balcony stateroom from an additional €30.

Uniworld’s half-price October offers include the Gems of Northern Italy cruise from €1,499 on 3rd November and the Castles on the Rhine cruise from €1,259 on 15th November. Prices include cruise on a premium all-inclusive basis, transfers, and excursions, but exclude flights.