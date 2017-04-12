Great Value Travel Deals – 11th April 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering seven nights in the Golden Day Wings from €299 on 22nd April or 6th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays is offering two weeks at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean, Runaway Bay, Jamaica, from €1,299 on 15th June. Price includes flights, transfers, hotel on an all-inclusive basis and checked baggage.

Crystal Holidays is offering seven nights in the 3-star Hotel Obermair, Mayrhoffen, from €429 on 31st May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a B&B basis.

Classic Collection Holidays is offering seven nights in the 5-star Aldemar Knossos Royal Hotel, Crete, from €1,050 on a B&B basis in June. Price includes flights, accommodation, private transfers and complimentary access to the Executive Lounge at Dublin Airport. Holidays are available from any airport on any day for any duration.

Sunway Club Med is offering seven nights all-inclusive in the Club Med Kamarina, Sicily, from €3,415 on 20th June. Price includes flights, transfers and baggage, based on two adults and two children (under six) sharing.

Topflight is offering a seven nights stay at the Grand Hotel Cesare Augusto, Sorrento, from €899 on 16th July. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and hotel on a half-board basis.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Aegean Meze cruise from Corfu onboard Thomson Dream, from €1,029 on 2nd June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a nine-night Greece and Italy cruise onboard Jewel of the Seas, from €1,169 on 16th October. Price includes flights from Dublin and US$50 onboard credit.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 13-night Southern Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Equinox from €2,029 on 3rd September. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Uniworld is offering an eight-day Castles Along the Rhine river cruise from €2,719 on 5th July. Price includes meals, drinks and excursions, but excludes flights.

Classic Resorts is offering a 12-night holiday to Dubai and Thailand. Price of €1,979 includes accommodation at the 4-star Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach, the 5-star Amari Watergate Bangkok, and the 4-star Centara Villas Samui on a B&B basis. Book by 30th April for travel during September.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering no single supplements on its nine-day In Pursuit of Pandas tour and its 12-day Vietnam at a Glance tour. Save up to €360.

BookaBed is offering 20% off rates at the Palmin Hotel, Kusadasi, if booked by 30th April. Prices from €19 B&B or €36 all-inclusive, per person per night based on two sharing in June.