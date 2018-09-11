Great Value Travel Deals – 11th September 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

BookaBed is offering twin-centre packages to the USA and Mexico. Highlights include a three-night stay in the 4-star MGM Grand Las Vegas with a seven-night stay at the 5-stay Omni Cancun Hotel from €1,299, and a three-night stay at the 3-star Casablanca on the Ocean, Miami, with a seven-night stay at the 3-star Occidental Costa Cancun from €1,309. Prices include all flights and accommodation for 10 nights. Deposit of €100 secures the booking.

TUI’s last-minute deals include the Hotel Lagotel, Majorca, from €279 on 26th September, the Porlamar Apartments, Gran Canaria, from €319 on 27th September, and the Alvorferrias Apartments, Algarve, from €339 on 30th September. Prices include flights, accommodation, baggage and transfers for seven nights.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star Planibel Apartments, La Thuile, Italy, from €449 on 12th January. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a three-night stay in New York with a seven-night stay in Mexico from €1,999. Price includes all flights, three nights in the 4-star Row Hotel, New York, and seven nights in a Preferred Club Junior Suite Pool View room in Secrets Silversands Riviera Cancun on an all-inclusive basis. Book by 30th September for travel in May 2019.

Sunway is offering shopping breaks to the USA with free second checked-in bag on the return journey and discount booklet to shopping outlet malls. Highlights include three-night packages from €799 to Philadelphia, €899 to New York, and four-night packages to Miami from €929 and Los Angeles from €998.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive Magic of Spain cruise onboard Marella Discovery 2 from €1,159 on 18th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing from Shannon Airport.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Italy, France, Monaco and Spain cruise onboard the brand new Celebrity Edge from €2,599 on 27th July. Price includes flights from Dublin, Oceanview cabin and free drinks package.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive Western Caribbean cruise on Oasis of the Seas from €1,299 on the 19th of January. Price includes return flights from Dublin, one-night pre-cruise stay in the Caribe Royale Orlando and transfers throughout.

KLM’s Dream Deals include Beijing from €397, Havana from €527, and Rio de Janeiro from €657. Prices are return including taxes. Book by 13th September.

Aer Lingus’s Happy Winter seat sale is now live with special fare offers to North America from €159 each-way and Europe from €29.99 one-way, taxes and charges included. Fares are valid for travel from 1st November 2018 to 31st March 2019. Book by midnight Monday 24th September 2018.

Finnair’s seat sale includes return flights to the Far East from €449 and all destinations in Japan from €579, including taxes.

WOW air is having a two day flash sale with 30% off return flights from Dublin to Iceland. Book by midnight 13th September for selected departures from 11th September – 14th December 2018.