Great Value Travel Deals – 12th December 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Landhaus Roscher, Mayrhoffen, Austria, from €779 on 30th December. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a three-night stay in the Stratosphere Hotel, Las Vegas, from €489 per person, for travel in February. Price includes flights, hotel and taxes, based on two sharing.

TUI Lakes and Mountains is offering a seven-night, half-board stay in the Hotel Castell, Limone, from €639 on 2nd June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI Holidays is offering a seven-night family stay at the Stella Hotel, Rhodes, from €1,849 on 1st August. Price includes flights, baggage and transfers, based on two adults and two children sharing.

BookaBed is offering a 10-night flight and stay package to Phuket from €875, in the Patong Premier Hotel. Upgrade to the 4-star Andaman Beach Suites from €915 or the 5-star Serenity Hotel & Residences from €1,035. Prices include flights and hotel, based on April departures.

Sunway is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the Riu Naiboa, Dominican Republic, from €875 for travel in May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Uniworld is offering a nine-day Remarkable Rhine river cruise from €1,819 per person. Book by 31st December for selected departures in 2018.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Continental Coasts cruise onboard Marella Spirit from €1,149 on 15th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an 11-night Best of the Western Med cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection from €2,539 on 30th July. Price includes flights from Dublin, ocean view stateroom, drinks package and gratuities.

SuperBreak is offering a one-night stay at the 3-star Jurys Inn London Watford with an entrance ticket to the Harry Potter Warner Bros Studio Tour from €80 per person on 16th February.