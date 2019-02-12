Great Value Travel Deals – 12th February 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following 10-night all-inclusive ex-Dublin offers when booked by 28th February: Mexico: In September/October in a Preferred Club Deluxe Ocean View room at the 5-star Dream Sands Cancun Resort & Spa from €4,839 based on family of 2+2 (Ref: 81220); Barbados: In September/October in a Classic Standard room at the 4-star Sea Breeze Beach Hotel from €5,397 for family of 2+1. First child stays and eats free (Ref: 81105); Mauritius: In May/June in a Superior room at the 4-star Maritim Crystals Beach Hotel from €5,499 based on family of 2+2. First child stays and eats free (Ref: 80226); Sri Lanka: In May/June in a Junior Suite with Sea View at the 4-star Riu Sri Lanka Hotel from €5,899 based on family of 2+2 (Ref: 81256).

Insight Vacations offers include a seven-night Easy Pace Russia escorted tour departing 28th April 2019 from €2,279pps, including flights, transfers, and seven nights’ accommodation in central locations. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Book and pay in full by 28th February.

Sunway offers ex-Dublin include: Asia for Essential Vietnam and Cambodia: Fly to Hanoi and return from Bangkok from €2,165pp, departing 6th May 2019. Includes flights, 20kg baggage per person, 16 nights’ accommodation on twin share basis, some meals, and tours as per itinerary. Tour must be booked by 28th February. Germany: 5-star Romantic Danube river cruise from €2,650pps, departing 23rd June 2019. Fly to Munich and return from Budapest. Includes flights, return port transfers, seven nights twin sharing outside stateroom with fixed window, unlimited wine/beers at meals, sip and sail daily cocktail hour, and daily complimentary excursions. Not included gratuities and port charges of €150pp. Includes early booking saving of €960pp; Morocco: seven nights b&b at the 5-star Sofitel Agadir Thalasso Sea & Spa, from €1,119pps, departing 4th May 2019; Lanzarote: seven nights’ b&b at the 5-star Pricesa Yaiza Hotel, from €899pp, departing 4th or 18th May 2019; Fuerteventura: seven nights all-inclusive at the 4-star Suite Atlantis Hotel, from €1,029pp, based on two adults and two children sharing, departing 24th August 2019; Florida: Four nights in Orlando and four-night premium all-inclusive Cuba cruise onboard Norwegian Sun from €1,280pp, departing 9th May 2019.

Topflight offers for seven nights ex-Dublin include: Austria: self-catering at the 3-star Apartments Muhle, Kaprun, six sharing, from €399pps (was €569), departing 9th March; Italy: self-catering at the 3-star Livigno Ski Apartments, Livigno, five sharing, from €399pps (was €632), departing 2nd March; Andorra: self-catering at the 4-star Hotel Palarine, Arinsal and Pal, from €499pps (was €679), departing 24th February; France: 4-star Chalet Alisier 2, Plagne 1800, from €819pps (was €1,049), departing 9th March; 3-star Chalet Daurel, Catered Chalet, Meribel Centre, from €719pps (was €1,029), departing 9th March; self-catering at the 4-star Le Hameau de Pierre Blanche, Chamonix Valley, six sharing, from €669pps (was €819), departing 23rd February; Sicily: half-board at the 4-star UNAHotel Naxos Beach Resort, Giardini Naxos, four sharing, from €1,109pps (was €1,209), departing 20th May; b&b at the 5-star Hotel Diamond, Giardini Naxos, from €969pps (was €1,049), departing 25th May; b&b at the 4-star Hotel Ariston, Taormina, from €1,019pps (was €1,099), departing 1st, 8th and 15th June 2019.

TUI Ireland seven-night ex-Dublin offers include: Lanzarote: all-inclusive at the 3-star The Morromar, Matagorda, from €469pps, departing 24th February; self-catering at the 2+-star Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, from €369pps, departing 24th March; Gran Canaria: self-catering at the 3-star Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, from €359pps, departing 28th March; self-catering at the 3-star Rocamar, Puerto Rico, from €379pps, departing 28th March; Tenerife: all-inclusive at the 3-star Catalonia Punta Del Reu, Las Caletillas, from €499pps, departing 1st March; self-catering at the 4-star Colon II, Playa de las Americas, (family 2+1) from €1,719 (free child place), departing 28th June; Cyprus: self-catering at the 3-star Basilica Holiday Resort, Paphos, from €499pps, departing 22nd May; Algarve: all-inclusive at the 3+-star Yellow Alvor Garden, Alvor, (family 2+1) from €2,079 (free child place), departing 24th June; Croatia: all-inclusive at the 4-star TUI Sensimar Medulin, Pula, from €849pps, departing 18th March; Italy: all-inclusive at the 4-star TUI Sensimar Nastro Azzurro, Piano Di Sorrento, from €999pps, departing 15th May; Dominican Republic: 14 nights all-inclusive at the 3-star Caribe Club Princess, Bavaro, from €1,899pps, departing 26th March; Cork to Costa del Sol: half-board at the 4-star TUI Sensimar Riviera, Benalmadena, from €699pps, departing 10th March; Cork to Lanzarote: all-inclusive at the 3-star The Morromar, Matagorda, (famiily 2+1) from €619pps, departing 28th May; Ireland West to Majorca: self-catering at the 3-star Verdemar, Santa Ponsa, (family 2+1) from €1,559 (free child place), departing 20th June.

AIRLINES

Aegean Airlines has a return Dublin-Athens fare of €142.76 departing 3rd May and returning 10th May 2019.

Turkish Airlines is offering return fares from Dublin to Istanbul from €183 in Economy Class and €809 in Business Class when booked by 21st February 2019 for travel by 21st February 2019. The offer is strictly subject to availability and is limited to two passengers travelling together both ways under the same reservation only with no allowance for additional passengers. Prices are correct on 1st February 2019 but may vary due to currency exchange rates. Maximum stay restriction applies in Istanbul of seven days. €5 surcharge in Economy Class and €10 surcharge in Business Class applies per passenger on the outbound flight to Istanbul if travel takes place on a Friday or Saturday. €5 surcharge in Economy Class and €10 surcharge in Business Class applies per passenger on the return flight from Istanbul if travel takes place on a Sunday or Monday.

CRUISE LINES

Silversea: Book by 28th February 2019 to receive $1,000 per suite onboard credit and a one-category suite upgrade on select voyages with Silversea’s Last Minute Savings offer. Save 10% with Early Booking Bonus with up to €400 per suite additional savings with the Bonus Savings offer. Business Class round-trip airfare and transfers are included on all Northern Europe voyages.

Uniworld offers include a seven-night Enchanting Danube river cruise in a riverview stateroom onboard the SS Maria Theresa, departing 17th March 2019 from Passau to Budapest from €1,959pps (was €2,701), including flights, airport transfers, all meals and beverages, six days of excursions, all gratuities and more. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges not included. Price includes 30% Our Best Offer discount.

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers include: Fuerteventura: €19.00pppn for seven-night self-catering stays in October at the 3-star Villa Florida, Caleta der Fuste; Tenerife: €25.00pppn for seven-night b&b stays in August at the 4-star El Tope, Puerto de la Cruz; Gran Canaria: €29pppn for seven-night self-catering stays in March at the 2-star Colina Mar, Puero Rico; Lanzarote: €29.00pppn for seven-night room-only stays in May at the 3-star THB Flora, Puerto del Carmen; New York: €85.00ppn for five-night stays in March at the 3-star Westgate New York City.

Bookabed also has special 10% discount for private homes (some blackout dates apply): Disney Area: Standard, Executive, Executive Plus nd Platinum; Champions Gate and Solterra and Windsor at Westside; Paradise Palms Town Homes.