Great Value Travel Deals – 12th June 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering family deals in July and August to Roc Lago Park, Menorca. Prices, from €2,129 based on two adults and two children sharing, departing on 30th June and 7th July, include flights, accommodation for seven nights, transfers, checked baggage and unlimited entrance to Aquarock water park.

Topflight is offering a seven-night escorted tour to Sorrento, the Amalfi Coast, Pompeii and Vesuvius from €749, departing 24th June. Price includes flights, accommodation on a bed&breakfast basis, checked baggage, transfers and tours.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star all-inclusive Globales Playa Estapona from €569 over the October bank holiday weekend. Flights are scheduled, departing 25th October from Cork and exclude checked baggage.

Sunway is offering an exclusive Mediterranean cruise deal onboard Norwegian Star. Price of €1,435 includes flights and a seven-night cruise on an all-inclusive basis, departing 23rd September.

SuperBreak is offering a four-night trip to Iceland from €442 per person, departing 18th November. Price includes flights and a four-night stay in the 3-star Hotel Cabin, Reykjavik, on a bed&breakfast basis.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night stay at the 5-star Kempinski Seychelles Resort from €1,449, travelling in September / October.

Emirates’ June sale includes flights to Dubai from €499, Singapore from €622, Mauritius from €766, and Auckland from €1,142. Book by 30th June for selected departures from 18th August – 14th December 2018 and 14th January – 31st March 2019.

Royal Caribbean Cruises is offering a six-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Allure of the Seas from €1,429 on 4th November. Price includes direct flights from Dublin to Miami, an overnight pre-cruise stay, transfers, a deluxe drinks package and US$50 onboard credit.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive Iconic Islands cruise onboard Marella Discovery 2, from €1,449, departing 24th August. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 12-night Iberian Peninsula cruise from €2,449 on 30th August. Price includes flights from Dublin, an upgrade to a balcony cabin, a free drinks package, and US$300 onboard spend.

U by Uniworld is offering any 2018 cruise for €1,499 per person sharing a studio cabin. Voyages include The Danube Flow, The Seine Experience, and Rolling on the Rhine.