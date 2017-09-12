News

Great Value Travel Deals – 12th September 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals. 

Sunway’s last-minute deals include the Algarve, Gran Canaria and Sicily from €499. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and accommodation for seven nights, departing this weekend, Saturday 16th September.

Falcon Holidays is offering free child places for summer 2018. Highlights include a seven-night stay at the Bella Vista Beach Club, Bulgaria, on an all-inclusive basis from €1,599 based on two adults and one child, on 25th June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on an all-inclusive basis.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a family stay at the Grand Hotel, Passo Tonale, from €2,085 on 10th March for seven nights. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Thomson Dream from €969 on 19th January. Use code CRUISE100 to save a further €100 when booking. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a ten night cruise from Dublin to Iceland on Celebrity Eclipse on the 10th of May from €1,629 per person. Price includes an upgrade to a balcony stateroom and free classic drinks package.

Topflight’s Affordable Dubai offer includes direct flights with Emirates and a four-night stay in the 4-star Metropolitan Hotel on a bed & breakfast basis for €699 per person. Travel from November – March.

Aer Lingus’s September seat sale includes North America from €169 each way, Continental Europe from €29.99 one-way, and the UK from €22.99 one-way, including taxes and charges. Book by 25th September for selected departures from 1st November – 28th February to the UK and Continental Europe and 1st November – 31st March to North America.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Bangkok from €499, Kuala Lumpur from €529 and Sydney from €1,025. Book by 13th September for selected departures from 15th September – 7th December.

Qatar Airways’ Global Travel Boutique promotion starts today with return fares from €529 to Bangkok, €549 to Hong-Kong, €609 to Chiang Mai, and €769 to Seychelles. Book by 19th September for selected departures from 15th September to 31st May 2018.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

