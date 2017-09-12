Great Value Travel Deals – 12th September 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include the Algarve, Gran Canaria and Sicily from €499. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and accommodation for seven nights, departing this weekend, Saturday 16th September.

Falcon Holidays is offering free child places for summer 2018. Highlights include a seven-night stay at the Bella Vista Beach Club, Bulgaria, on an all-inclusive basis from €1,599 based on two adults and one child, on 25th June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on an all-inclusive basis.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a family stay at the Grand Hotel, Passo Tonale, from €2,085 on 10th March for seven nights. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Thomson Dream from €969 on 19th January. Use code CRUISE100 to save a further €100 when booking. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a ten night cruise from Dublin to Iceland on Celebrity Eclipse on the 10th of May from €1,629 per person. Price includes an upgrade to a balcony stateroom and free classic drinks package.

Topflight’s Affordable Dubai offer includes direct flights with Emirates and a four-night stay in the 4-star Metropolitan Hotel on a bed & breakfast basis for €699 per person. Travel from November – March.

Aer Lingus’s September seat sale includes North America from €169 each way, Continental Europe from €29.99 one-way, and the UK from €22.99 one-way, including taxes and charges. Book by 25th September for selected departures from 1st November – 28th February to the UK and Continental Europe and 1st November – 31st March to North America.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Bangkok from €499, Kuala Lumpur from €529 and Sydney from €1,025. Book by 13th September for selected departures from 15th September – 7th December.

Qatar Airways’ Global Travel Boutique promotion starts today with return fares from €529 to Bangkok, €549 to Hong-Kong, €609 to Chiang Mai, and €769 to Seychelles. Book by 19th September for selected departures from 15th September to 31st May 2018.