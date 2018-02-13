Great Value Travel Deals – 13th February 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star Hotel VIK San Antonio from €699 on 17th February. Price includes flights, hotel on a half board basis, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in the Plage Lauze Apartments, La Plagne, from €319 on 17th February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on four sharing.

TUI is offering return flights to the Canary Islands from €79 in February.

Topflight is offering a seven-night Easter stay in the Bella Italia Bungalows, Lake Garda, from €424 on 31st March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage based on six sharing and €479 based on four sharing.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night all-inclusive stay in the Riu Naiboa, Dominican Republic, from €975 in May or June. Price includes flights and taxes.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Marella Dream from €849 on 2nd March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering an eight-night Best of Cuba cruise from €1,489 on 10th October. Price includes flights from Dublin, a one-night pre-cruise stay in Miami and a seven-night cruise onboard Empress of the Seas.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an 11-night Best of the Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection from €2,279 on 28th May. Price includes flights from Dublin, an ocean view stateroom, and a free drinks package.

Uniworld is offering a seven-night Gems of Northern Italy river cruise from €,2239 on 17th June. Price includes meals, drinks, excursions, and a saving of €960 per person.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering savings of up to €250 per person on Asia tours if booked by 28th February.

SuperBreak has a special offer to Legoland for Easter. Price of €279 includes a two-night stay at the Holiday Inn Express, Slough, and a one-day entrance ticket to Legoland, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Aer Lingus is offering €100 off return flights to North America in a flash sale. Book by midnight 16 February, valid for travel between 10 April and 6 June 2018.

Emirates is offering flights to Dubai from €489, Hong Kong from €547, and Auckland from €1,145. Book by 19th February.