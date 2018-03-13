Great Value Travel Deals – 13th March 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Auf Der Wiese, Mayrhofen, Austria, from €299 on 17th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay at the Cay Beach Princess from €299 on 19th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight’s five-day Italian sale has reductions up to €320 off selected Italian holidays. Highlights include the Bella Italia Bungalows from €399 on 31st March and the 4-star Majestic Palace, Lake Garda, from €779 half-board on 19th May. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and baggage, for seven nights.

Sunway is offering a seven-night family stay at the Roc Lago Apartments, Menorca, from €1,796 on 2nd June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and unlimited access to the Aquarock Waterpark throughout the holiday.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Med cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas from €1,239 on 8th September. Price includes flights from Dublin and US$100 onboard spend.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Marella Dream from €749 on 13th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an 11-night Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,929 in an ocean-view stateroom, departing 19th October. Price includes flights from Dublin and a free drinks package.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 25% off flights to Europe from 10th April until 21st June. Book by 16th March.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €449, Cape Town from €676, and Phuket from €694. Book by 19th March.

Classic Resorts is offering an eight-night stay at the 4-star Tubkaak Boutique Resort, Krabi, Thailand, from €1,189, travelling from May – September. Price includes flights, a superior room on a bed&breakfast basis, and a complimentary one-hour Thai massage.

Insight Vacations is offering an 11-night Northern Spain escorted tour from €2,220 per person. Price includes a discount of €551 if booked by 31st March.

BookaBed is offering free dining credit at Universal’s new Aventura Resort. Prices from €39 per person per night based on a seven-night stay from 20th August, with a US$100 hotel dining credit voucher per room.