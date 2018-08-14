Great Value Travel Deals – 14th August 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at Tilila Studio Suite Hotel, Morocco, from €379 on 15th September. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI’s September sale includes Majorca from €349, Costa Daurada and Ibiza from €399, Lanzarote from €409, Crete and Tenerife from €419. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive Canarian Flavours cruise onboard Marella Dream from €919 on 8th February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Uniworld’s Explore the Exotics promotion has 20% off select 2019 sailings in India, Egypt, Vietnam and Cambodia when booked by 30th September 2018. Highlights include Timeless Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia and the Mekong from €3,009 and India’s Golden Triangle & the Sacred Ganges from €4,949.

Sunway is offering a three-night stay in Miami combined with a six-night Cuba and Bahamas cruise onboard Royal Caribbean International’s Empress of the Seas, from €1,249 on 30th November. Price includes direct flights to Miami with Aer Lingus.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Spain, France & Italy cruise onboard the brand new Celebrity Edge from €1,979 on 22nd June. Price includes flights from Dublin.

KLM is offering return flights to Beijing from €399, Hong Kong from €525, Havana from €565, and Cape Town from €594.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night holiday to Aruba and New York from €2,499. Price includes a three-night stay at the 4-star Row NYC Hotel and a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the 5-star Riu Palace Antillas Aruba. Price is based on two sharing from Dublin or Shannon during May 2019.

BookaBed’s offers of the week include the VIK San Antonio Hotel, Lanzarote, from €65, Hotel Garbi, Ibiza, from €39, and Allsun Amarac Suites, Majorca, from €45. Prices are per person, per night on a half-board basis in October.