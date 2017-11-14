Great Value Travel Deals – 14th November 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in Orlando and a four-night premium all-inclusive cruise to Cuba onboard Norwegian Sun from €1,695 on 21st May.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night trip to Soll for Christmas from €349 per person. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and accommodation in the Pension Maxillian on a bed&breakfast basis, departing 23rd December.

Topflight is offering New Year skiing in France from €849. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and a seven-night stay at the Catered Chalet, La Rosiere, including meals and wine with dinner.

Sunway is offering a last-minute deal to Fuerteventura this weekend. Price of €399 includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and a seven-night stay at the Oasis Dunas Apartments, departing 18th November.

TUI Ireland is offering a seven-night stay at the San Marcial Apartments from €369 on 28th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI Ireland is also offering a seven-night stay at the 5-star TUI Sensimar Elounda Village, Crete, from €799 on 27th May. Price includes flights, transfers and hotel on a a half-board basis.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the 4-star Riu Le Morne, Mauritius, from €1,289 in May or June. Book by 22nd November.

BookaBed is offering a three-night break to New York for Valentine’s Day. Prices from €592 in the Wyndham New Yorker Hotel and €624 in Fitzpatrick’s Grand Central Hotel, including direct flights with Aer Lingus.

Insight Vacations is offering €200 off its eight-day Easy Pace Russia tour on selected dates. Prices from €1,845 include a premium escorted tour with meals, excursions and transfers. Excludes flights.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Canary Islands cruise from €789 on 5th, 19th and 26th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 12-night Mediterranean Venice cruise onboard Vision of the Seas from €1,565 on 2nd May. Price includes flights from Dublin, checked baggage, transfers and US$400 onboard spend per stateroom.