Great Value Travel Deals – 15th August 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

BookaBed is offering an exclusive shopping trip to New York from €649 on 9th November. Price includes direct flights with Aer Lingus, a three-night stay in the Wyndham New Yorker, free second bag on the return sector, and a 20% discount card for Macy’s. Free second bag and Macy’s discount promotion is valid for departures from 1st October – 21st December.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the San Marcial Apartments, Lanzarote, from €719 on 31st December. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in the Playa Blanca Apartments, Menorca, from €399 on 24th September or €349 on 1st October. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Miravalli Hotel, Lake Garda, from €399 on 19th or 23rd August. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night all-inclusive Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Thomson Dream from €979 on 19th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Jewel of the Seas from €1,275 on 19th August 2018. Price includes flights from Dublin with a 30% saving, an upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom, and free wi-fi.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 10-night cruise onboard Celebrity Eclipse from Dublin to Iceland on 28th May for €1,699. Price includes upgrade to a balcony stateroom, a free drinks package, and onboard credit.

Uniworld’s two for the price of one offer has been extended until 30th September. Highlights include the Bordeaux, Vineyards and Chateaux cruise from €1,399 on 13th November. Price is per person for an all-inclusive river cruise, excluding flights.

Sunway / Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a family cruise onboard Norwegian Epic from €5,079 on 20th May. Price includes flights from Dublin and a seven-night premium all-inclusive cruise, based on two adults and two children (under 12) sharing.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the Reethi Faru Hotel, Maldives, from €1,299 for April departures. Price includes flights, speed boat transfers and a garden villa on a bed & breakfast basis. Book by 30th August.

Emirates’ seat sale offers Dubai from €499, Kuala Lumpur from €561, and Shanghai from €656. Book by midnight on 22nd September for selected departures up to 20th March.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

