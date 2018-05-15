Great Value Travel Deals – 15th May 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering free child places, 5% discount and US$1,500 resort credit at the 5-star Moon Palace Cancun. Prices from €1,189 per person based on two adults and two children (under 12) staying for seven nights, including flights. Book by 26th May for travel on selected dates from May to 23rd December 2018.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive holiday, to the 4-star Riu Naiboa, Dominican Republic, from €999, travelling in September or October. Book by 7th June.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Obermair Hotel, Mayrhofen, from €370 on 30th May. Price includes flights, hotel on a bed&breakfast basis, transfers and checked baggage. Save €100 by using code LM100 on all Lakes & Mountains holidays in June, July and August over €1,000.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in the Pins Platja Apartments, Salou, from €349 on 26th and 27th May. Child prices from €249. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star Astoria Hotel, Sorrento, from €799 on 3rd June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Continental Coasts cruise onboard Marella Spririt from €979 on 15th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Greek Isles cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,199 on 20th October. Price include flights from Dublin.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €492, Bangkok from €548, and Johannesburg from €529. Book by 28th May for selected departures up to 31st March 2019.