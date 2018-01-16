Great Value Travel Deals – 16th January 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Topflight is offering last-minute ski deals to Austria with prices from €399 on 20th January, staying in the Knunbauer Apartments, Mayrhofen. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

Crystal Ski is offering a family skiing holiday at Easter from €2,029 in La Plagne, France. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and a seven-night stay at the Cervin Apartments based on two adults and two children sharing, departing 31st March.

Sunway is offering a Las Vegas and New York trip from €899, based on travel in May. Price includes a three-night stay at the Excalibur Hotel, Las Vegas, and a three-night stay in the Row hotel, New York, and all flights.

BookaBed is offering packages to Orlando staying in Universal hotels, with a low booking deposit of €100 per person. Highlights include Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort from €515 and Loews Portofino Bay from €699. Prices include flights and accommodation for seven nights, based on two adults and two children (under 12) sharing, travelling in May.

Classic Resorts is offering a nine-night stay in the 4-star Canonnier Beachcomer Golf & Spa Resort, Mauritius, from €1,599 in May or June. Price includes flights, accommodation on a half-board basis and a free room upgrade. Additional offers apply for honeymooners.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Marella Dream from €769 on 2nd February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a six-night Greece and Croatia cruise onboard Vision of the Seas from €1,349 on 7th July. Price includes flights from Dublin and a free deluxe drinks package.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 14-night China, South Korea and Japan cruise onboard Celebrity Millennium from €2,496 on 27th October. Price includes flights from Dublin, upgrade to an ocean view stateroom, and a classic drinks package.

Uniworld is offering savings of up to 30% on selected river cruises booked by 31st March. Highlights include the Bordeaux, Vineyards and Chateaux cruise from €1,749 and the Castles Along the Rhine cruise from €2,239.

TUI is offering a family holiday to Lake Garda from €2,578 on 14th July. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and a seven-night stay in the 4-star Poiano Apartments.

Island Marketing is offering luxurious two-bedroom villas for families in Kuramathi, Maldives. Prices from €7,835 include flights, speed boat transfers and a seven-night stay on a half-board basis, based on travel in May or June. Upgrade to all inclusive from €1,240.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at the 5-star Moon Palace Resort, Cancun, from €1,799 in June. Price includes flights, hotel on an all-inclusive basis and US$1,500 resort credit per room.

Aer Lingus is offering a flash sale to the US West Coast with prices from €179 to Los Angeles and €219 to San Francisco one way, including taxes. Book by 17th January for travel between 1st February and 18th March.

Emirates’ seat sales includes Dubai from €446, Bangkok from €499, Hong Kong from €518, and Sydney from €999. Book by 21st January.

Etihad Airways is offering return flights to Abu Dhabi from €499 in Economy Class and €2,514 in Business Class. Book by 31st January.

Turkish Airlines is offering return flights to Kiev from €265, Cape Town from €463, and Mauritius from €710.

Finnair is offering return flights to Japan from €589 in Economy Class and €2,199 in Business Class. Book by 30th January for selected departures up to 30th November 2018.