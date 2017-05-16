Great Value Travel Deals – 16th May 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering seven nights in the Bayside Salgados Apartments, Algarve, from €399 per person on 16th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights.

Crystal Holidays is offering a seven-night stay from 8th July at the 4-star Poiano Apartments, Lake Garda. Price of €3,299 is based on two adults and three children sharing a two-bedroom apartment, and includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights in the Cinco Plaza Apartments, Lanzarote, from €599 on 17th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing from Shannon.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star Duas Torres, Madeira, from €369 on 25th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

SuperBreak is offering a top-price evening saver ticket to Wicked, plus an overnight hotel stay in London, from €109 per person, if booked by 31st May.

BookaBed is offering seven nights in the Seychelles from €1,168 on 10th September. Price includes flights and accommodation at the Relax Beach Resort. Upgrade to the 4.5-star Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort & Casino from €1,246. Deposit of €100 secures booking.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering a 12-day Vietnam at a Glance tour from €2,790 on 24th October. Price includes flights, transfers, meals and excursions with a saving of €200 per person.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night all-inclusive stay at the 4-star Iberostar Tainos Varadero, Cuba, from €1,395 in September or October. Price includes flights and taxes.

Sunway is offering a three-night stay at the 5-star Bonnington Jumeirah Lakes from €585 per person on 13th September. Price includes direct flights with Emirates and all taxes.

Insight Vacations is offering a nine-day all-inclusive Highlights of Spain tour from €1,739 on 26th August. Book by 31st May.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Greece and Croatia cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,079 on 21st October. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 14-night Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Eclipse from €1,699 on 3rd September. Price includes flights and an interior stateroom. Upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom and receive a free drinks package and US$300 onboard spend.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night all-inclusive Highlights of the Mediterranean cruise onboard TUI Discovery from €969 on 10th June. Price includes flights from Shannon, transfers and checked baggage.

Aer Lingus is offering flights to Amsterdam or Brussels from €34.99 and Paris or Milan from €39.99, one way including taxes. Travel from 1st September – 31st October, book by 22nd May.

British Airways is offering a free upgrade to First Class when you book a Club World return ticket. Book by 25th June for selected departures up to 27th August.