Great Value Travel Deals – 16th October 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering last-minute deals to Gran Canaria from Cork. Highlights include the Tara Bungalows from €349 and the Terrazamar Suites from €429. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, departing 19th October.

Emirates has released special offer airfares in Economy Class and Business Class if booked by 30th October. Highlights include Bangkok from €569, Phuket from €759, and Sydney from €1,149. Travel on Economy Class tickets to be taken between 1st November 2018 and 5th July 2019, and Business Class travel to be taken between 14th November 2018 and 31st August 2019.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Cosmos Maris, Rhodes, from €499 on 5th June. Price includes reduction of €160 per person and includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

BookaBed’s offers of the week include the 5-star Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront, bed&breakfast from €59 in November, the 4-star Paramount Hotel Times Square, New York, from €59 in February, and Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Orlando, from €65 in June. Prices are per person per night, based on two sharing.

TUI is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the RIU Helios Bay, Paphos, from €1,349, based on two adults and one child sharing, departing 29th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering an 11-night trip to Thailand from €1,649 in May. Price includes flights, five nights at the 4-star Old Phuket Beach Resort, two nights in the 4-star Elephant Hills Jungle Lake Safari on a full-board basis, and four-nights in the 4-star Centara Seaview Khao Lak Resort on a bed&breakfast basis.

Insight Vacations is offering an eight-day, Luxury Gold Indulgence in Eastern Canada escorted tour from €2,319 on 11th May. Price includes seven nights of luxurious accommodation, exclusive VIP experiences, seven breakfasts, four dinners, and a travelling concierge.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night ski holiday to the Hotel Xalet Besoli, Arinsal, for a family of two adults and three children (17 and under) from €2,195 on 10th March. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive Hidden Gems cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,159, on 16th July. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Sunway is offering an eight-night Celebrity cruise, direct from Dublin to Norway, onboard Celebrity Reflection, from €1,209 on 26th May. Upgrade to a balcony stateroom for an additional €600 and receive a classic drinks package and US$200 onboard spend.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering a Business Class upgrade with Cathay Pacific from €299 per person on any tour to Japan, China or Southeast Asia. Book by 31st October.