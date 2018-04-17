Great Value Travel Deals – 17th April 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering seven-night holidays to Gran Canaria, Turkey, and the Algarve from €299 in May. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage.

Croatia Tours is offering a seven-night stay at the Komodor Hotel, Dubrovnik, from €598 on 23rd May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering a seven-night Treasures of Puglia tour from €949 on 15th June. Price includes flights, four-star hotel accommodation, transfers, baggage and excursions.

TUI is offering a two-week all-inclusive holiday to Mexico from €1,199 on 4th June. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and a 14-night stay at the 4-star Grand Bahia Principe Coba Hotel on an all-inclusive basis.

Classic Resorts is offering a four-night trip to Hong Kong, staying in the 4-star Harbour Plaza 8 Degrees Hotel for €999. Price includes direct flights with Cathay Pacific, a free room upgrade, and a half-day tour of Hong Kong Island. Travel in September.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Spanish Delights cruise onboard Marella Dream from €929, departing 22nd May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Northern Europe cruise onboard Navigator of the Seas from €1,059 on 27th May. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Sunway is offering a pre-cruise stay in Miami and a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Equinox from €1,547 on 8th June. Price includes flights, an upgrade to a balcony stateroom, and a classic drinks package.

Insight Vacations is offering a saving of €2,270 per couple on its 12-day Luxury Gold Timeless Scandinavia tour, departing 23rd June. Book by 30th April.

Emirates is offering return flights to Dubai from €451, Phuket from €678, and Cape Town from €696. Book by 23rd April for selected departures up to 20th February 2019.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 20% off European city and sun breaks throughout the summer. Book by 23rd April for travel from 8th May to 30th September.

BookaBed is offering special offers to the Canary Islands this summer. Highlights include the Terrazamar Suites, Puerto Rico, from €25; the Barcarola, Puerto del Carmen, from €45; and the 4-star Blue Sea Lagos de Cesar, Tenerife, from €29 B&B. Prices are per person per night, based on June arrivals.