Great Value Travel Deals – 17th January 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following nine-night offers to Mauritius in May/June when booked by 31st January 2019: Standard Room on b&b basis at the 3+-star Veranda Grand Baie Hotel & Spa from €1,199pps, or upgrade to half-board from €150pp or to all-inclusive from €385pp (Ref: 79227); Superior Room on half-board basis at the 4+-star Preskil Beach Resort from €1,569pps, or upgrade to all-inclusive from €458pp (Ref: 79234); Junior Suite on b&b basis at the 5-star Lux Belle Mare from €1,799pps, or upgrade to half-board from €459pp or to all-inclusive from €1,325 (Ref: 79223); Junior Suite on b&b basis at the 5-star Trou Aux Biches Beachcomer Golf Resort & Spa from €1,775pps, or upgrade to half-board from €334pp or to full-board from €810pp (Ref: 79224).

Insight Vacations is offering an eight-day New England’s Fall Foliage escorted tour departing 15th September 2019 and visiting Boston, Williamstown, Stowe, North Conway and Portland, from €2,819pps (was €3,079) including flights, transfers, and seven nights’ accommodation in central locations. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Book and pay in full by 28th February.

Nuevo Mundo is offering a 17-day Argentina Adventure from €3,785 plus taxes per person sharing, including all flights, transfers, and hotels. The tour includes a private city tour Buenos Aires, full-day visit to Iquazu Falls, full-day trip to Great Salt Plains in Salta, trip to Humahuaca Gorge, and a visit to the Perito Moreno Glacier with mini-trekking on the glacier.

Sunway is offering seven nights bed&breakfast from 11th May 2019 at the 3-star Metropole Hotel in Sorrento, Italy, from €419 per person sharing.

TUI Ireland offers ex-Dublin for seven nights departing 25th January 2019 include: Gran Canaria: self-catering at the 2+-star Los Girasoles, Playa Del Ingles, from €389pps; Tenerife: self-catering at the 2-star Las Piramides Resort, Playa de las Americas, from €509pps; Lanzarote: all-inclusive at the 3-star Lanzasur Splash, Playa Blanca, from €499pps; Gran Canaria: self-catering at the 2+-star Los Girasoles, Playa Del Ingles, from €389pps.

AIRLINES

Air France is offering Rio de Janeiro departing from Dublin from €509 return including taxes when booked by 22nd January 2019.

Air Transat has launched an incentive programme for agents making bookings throughout January, with a €20 cash voucher for each Club Class return ticket booked and a €10 cash voucher for each Economy Class return ticket.

Iberia sale fares including taxes booked by 31st January 2019 include Johannesburg €389, Havana €601, Sao Paolo €640, Buenos Aires €650, Lima €785, and Santiago €812.

Qantas is offering Perth from Dublin, Cork or Shannon via London Heathrow then non-stop Dreamliner from €1,089, including taxes and 30kg checked-in baggage, on January – June 2019 departures. Also on offer are A380 flights via Singapore to Melbourne from €1,109 and to Sydney from €1,179.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering an all-inclusive deluxe drinks package, a reduced deposit of €100, and free Voom high-speed Internet on selected 2019 sailings booked by 22nd January 2019.

Uniworld offers include an eight-day Enchanting Danube river cruise departing 11th August 2019, including flights, airport transfers, all meals and beverages, all shore excursions and seven nights in a classic stateroom onboard the S.S. Maria Theresa, from €2,229pps (was €2,729). Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges not included. Book and pay in full by 31st March.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-nights-stay offers of the week include: Fuerteventura in June: €19pppn self-catering at the 3-star Villa Florida; Costa del Sol in June: €25pppn room-only at the 3-star Sol Timor; Portugal in April: €15pppn self-catering at the 4-star Estela Do Vau; and Dominican Republic in July: €49pppn all-inclusive at the 4-star Impressive Premium Resort & Spa, Punta Cana; Hong Kong in May: €59pppn room-only at the 5-star Harbour Grand Hong Kong; New York in June for five-nights-stay: €75pppn room-only at the 3-star Pod Brooklyn.