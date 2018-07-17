Great Value Travel Deals – 17th July 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Sicily from €349, Gran Canaria and Turkey from €449, Sardinia and Tenerife from €499. All prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, departing this weekend, 21st July.

BookaBed is offering deals to Cala Millor, Majorca, in August. Highlights include the all-inclusive Blue Sea Cala Millor from €69, the all-inclusive Allsun Borneo from €95, and the Allsun Amarac Suites from €79 on a half-board basis. Prices are per person per night for August arrivals.

Topflight is offering an Austrian Tyrol Family Adventure, staying in the 3-star Hotel Sonnenburg, in July and August. Price for a seven-night holiday from €699 per adult and €399 per child includes flights, hotel on a half-board basis, transfers, checked baggage, guided family-friendly hikes, unlimited use of the Postbus and Summerbus in the Zugspitze Arena, and a six-day ‘Z ticket’.

Classic Resorts is offering a four-night stay at the 4-star Aloft Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, from €695. Travel from 4th August – 30th September, book by 30th July. Add on half-board for €65 per person for four days.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night Christmas stay at the Olympic Apartments, Sestriere, Italy, from €569 on 23rd December. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and apartment, based on four sharing.

Club Med’s summer 2019 sale starts 18th July with a guaranteed 15% discount off all dates and resorts, for three days only. Contact Sunway for more details.

Uniworld is offering all eight-day U by Uniworld cruises from only €1,499 for 2018 departures and a five-day Christmas cruise from €999 per person. All cruises include luxury accommodation, locally-inspired food and many onboard and onshore activities.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive Highlights of the Med cruise onboard Marella Discovery 2 from €1,219 on 11th May 2019. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, meals and drinks.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an 11-night French Riviera and Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,625 on 1st May 2019. Price includes flights from Dublin and a one-night pre-cruise stay in a 4-star hotel in Rome.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a six-night Croatia & Greece cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,225 on 13th July 2019. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Emirates is offering flights to Dubai from €545, Bangkok from €604, Bali from €811, and Perth from €1,020. Book by 31st July.