Great Value Travel Deals – 17th October 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bedbanks, and the latest cruise deals.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an eleven night Arabian Coast Immersion cruise on Celebrity Constellation from €1,039 on the 26th of November. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Canarian Flavours cruise onboard Thomson Dream from €929 on 12th January. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on a full board basis.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven night Eastern Caribbean cruise on Oasis of the Seas from €1,299 on the 14th of January. Price includes flights from Dublin and a free deluxe drinks package.

Sunway is offering a last minute deal to Sicily from €299 on the 21st of October. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and a seven night stay in the Carmen Miosotis apartments.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven night stay at the Monte Feliz, Gran Canaria, from €339 on the 11th of January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering seven nights in the Bella Italia from €519 and the Garda Village from €569 for Summer 2018. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on 4 sharing.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights in the Loulas Village, Corfu from €1,768 based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing, departing the 17th of August. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven night all-inclsuive stay at the 4* Riu Naiboa, Punta Cana from €875 per person. Price includes flights and taxes, departing in May or June 2018.

KLM’s seat sale includes New York from €312, Abu Dhabi from €397 and Beijing from €453. Prices are return including taxes.

British Airways is offering free upgrade to First when you book selected Club World tickets by the 10th of December. Travel must be completed by 23rd December 2017.

Aer Lingus is offering flights to Christmas Market destinations from €34.99 one way. Book by 23rd October for selected departures from 1st November – 21st December.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €469, Melbourne from €989, and Auckland from €1,129. Book by 31st October for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.

Turkish Airlines is offering flights to Istanbul from €169, Antalya from €252 and Izmir from €253. Prices are return, including taxes.

Insight Vacations is offering a nine night tour of Spain and Portugal from €1,706 in 2018. Price includes signature meals and excursions; excludes flights.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering an upgrade to Business Class with Emirates from €399 one-way or €999 return, on tours booked before 31st October.