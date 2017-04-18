Great Value Travel Deals – 18th April 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Aer Lingus is offering European sun deals from €24.99 one-way including taxes. Book by 24th April for selected departures from 1st May – 15th June.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night luxury South African holiday for €2,299 per person. Price includes a five-night stay at the 5-star Southern Sun Waterfront Hotel on a B&B basis, a half-day Cape Town tour and a full day Winelands tour, a two-night stay in Kynsna and a three-night stay on a full-board basis at Kariega Game Reserve. Car hire is included for five days.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 15-night cruise and stay holiday in Orlando and the Caribbean from €1,899 on 11th November. Price includes direct flights with Aer Lingus, a seven-night stay in Orlando, a seven-night Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas, and transfers.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Spanish Delights cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €599 on 16th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing from Cork.

Celebrity Cruises is offering free flights on selected cruises for summer 2017. Highlights include a two-week Scandinavia and Russia cruise from €1,609 on 16th July. Upgrade to an ocean view stateroom and receive free drinks plus onboard credit.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Turkey from €279, Algarve, Lanzarote, Majorca, Sicily, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria from €299. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing weekend of 29th April for seven nights.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights in the Hotel Alkion, Corfu, from €389 on a half-board basis. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage for seven nights on 19th May.

Crystal Holidays is offering a seven-night half-board stay in the 4-star Hotel Kompas, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, from €769 on 19th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Insight Vacations is offering a nine-day Puglia and Neapolitan Riviera tour from €1,969 on 13th May. Price includes Isle of Capri cruise, Pompeii tour and visits to Rome, Sorrento and Alberobello, accommodation and meals. Flights excluded.

Bookabed is offering rates in the 5*Atlantis the Palm, Dubai from €140 per person per night on a half board basis, arriving in June.