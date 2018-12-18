News

Great Value Travel Deals – 18th December 2018



Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

CLASSIC RESORTS offers include: Grenada: seven nights all-inclusive in May 2019 at the 5-star Spice Island Beach Resort from €3,269pps (ref: 78315); seven nights all-inclusive in May 2019 at the 5-star Sandals Le Source Grenada Resort & Spa from €2,499pps, including transfers (ref: 78314); Dominican Republic: seven nights all-inclusive in May 2019 at the 4-star Hotel Riu Naiboa, Punta Cana, from €2,036pps, including transfers. Book by 30th December 2018.

CRYSTAL SKI deals include: Andorra: seven nights self-catering from 23rd December 2018 at the 2-star Manzano Apartments, Pas de la Casa, from €430pps (was €760); seven nights half-board at the 3-star Hotel Katmandu, Pas de la Casa, from €529pps (was €795); France: seven nights half-board from 29th December 2018 at the 3-star Hotel Neige et Ciel, Les Menuires, from €1,195pps (was €1,735); Italy: even nights self-catering at the 4-star Olympic Village Apartments, Sestriere, from €594pps (was €834).

G ADVENTURES offers 25% savings on two Mekong river cruises from Siem Reap, Cambodia, to Ho Chi Mhin City, Vietnam, when booked by 31st December 2018. The eight-day cruise on 6th April 2019 is €1,364pps (was €1,819) and the 10-day cruise on 5th April 2019 is €1,514 (was 2,019).

INSIGHT VACATIONS offers a 10-day Classic Mid-Atlantic adventure in the USA on 11th May 2019 from €2,569pps, including nine nights b&b in centrally located hotels and seven dinners with wine. Book by 28th February 2019 and receive a 10% early payment discount. Visits New York City, Niagara Falls, Gettysburg, and Punxsutawney.

SUNWAY offers ex-Dublin include: Bodrum: seven nights self-catering at the 3-star Summer Garden Apartments, from €339pps, depart October 2019; New York: three nights in the 2-star Row NYC Hotel on 8th Avenue from €589pps, with two-for-one Broadway Ticket Offer, depart in January 2019; Dominican Republic: seven nights all-inclusive at the 4-star Club Med Punta Cana, from €1,595pps, depart 30th August 2019; Japan: eight-night Splendours of Japan escorted tour departing 17th March 2019 from €4,190pps, including flights ex-Dublin, taxes, 20kg checked-in baggage per person, airport transfers, eight nights twin share in 4-star and 5-star hotels, and some meals and tours as per itinerary. Price includes 10% early payment discount, tour must be paid for by 28th February 2019.

TUI IRELAND offers ex-Dublin include: Gran Canaria: seven nights all-inclusive at the 3-star IFA Interclub Atlantic, San Augustin, from €489pps, depart 31st January 2019; Lanzarote: seven nights self-catering at the 2+-star Lanzarote Paradise, Costa Tequise, from €339pps, depart 27th January 2019; Tenerife: seven nights all-inclusive at the 3-star Catalonia Punta Del Rey, Las Caletillas, from €389pps, depart 25th January 2019; Costa del Sol: seven nights half-board at the 4-star TUI Sensimar Riviera, Benalmadena, from €848pps, depart 19th January 2019; Cancun: 14 nights all-inclusive at the 3-star Riu Lupita, Playacar, from €1,519pps (save €300pp), depart 17th June 2019.

WENDY WU TOURS offers savings up to €200 per person: India: 10-day An Indian Experience solo tour, departs 22nd March 2019 for Agra, Delhi, Jaipur, and Ranthambore National Park, for €2,840 (was €2,990); Thailand: 13-day Thailand Highlights, departs 13th April 2019 for Bangkok, River Kwai, Kanchanaburi, Ayuthaya, Chang Mai and Golden Triangle, for €2,990pps (was €3,190); Vietnam: 15-day Vibrant Vietnam, departs 9th March 2019 for Hanoi, Halong Bay, Perfume River, Hoi An, Tra Que, Nha Trang, Saigon, and Mekong Delta, for €3,040pps (was €3,190); Peru: 18-day Panoramic Peru, departs 5th February or 19th March 2019 for Lima, Palomina Islands, Arequipa, Lake Titicoca, Cusco, Urubamba Valley, and Machu Picchu, for €4,690pps (was €4,890).

AIRLINES

AIR FRANCE Winter in Europe fares from Dublin and Cork via Paris, including taxes and charges but excluding checked-in baggage, are Paris €99 (€128 ex Cork), Budapest €136 (€208), Oslo €136 (148), Vienna €137 (€149), Stockholm €137 (€159), Munich €148 (€209), Moscow €188 (€260); St Petersburg €197, and Warsaw €137 (€198).

EMIRATES Economy Class return fares up to 31st January 2019 include Johannesburg from €615, Dubai from €619, Bangkok from €616, and Singapore from €719.

CRUISE LINES

CELEBRITY CRUISES has a seven-night Spain, France & Italy cruise on Celebrity Edge, flying from Dublin and sailing from Barcelona from €1,979 per person sharing. Visits Valencia, Ibiza, Marseille, Nice, Florence/Pisa, and Rome.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL has an eight-night Miami & Western Caribbean cruise onboard Mariner of the Seas on 27th January 2019 from €1,465 per person sharing. Includes return flights ex-Dublin, transfers throughout, three nights pre-cruise at the Hotel Breakwater South Beach, Miami, Florida, and five nights cruise.

UNIWORLD Solo Traveller cruises include the eight-day Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy from/to Venice on 31st March, 7th and 21st April, 31st May and 7th June 2019 in a Classic stateroom onboard River Countess from €2,399; and the eight-day Passau to Budapest Enchanting Danube on 17th and 31st March, 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th April, 5th May, and 2nd, 9th and 16th June 2019 in a Classic stateroom onboard SS Maria Theresa from €2,499.

BED BANKS

BOOKABED offers include: Fuerteventura: €55pppn half-board at the 4-star Occidental Jandia Playa in Jandia up to 28th February 2019; Benidorm: €29pppn b&b at the 3-star Medplaya Regente; Benalmadena: €25pppn b&b at the 2-star Hotel Balmoral up to 30th June 2019; Salou: €25pppn b&b at the 3-star Hotel Calypso up to 30th June 2019; Dubai: €29pppn room-only at the 5-star Jannah Marina Bay Suites up to 30th March 2019; New York: €69pppn room-only at the 4-star Arlo Nomad up to 30th March 2019.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

