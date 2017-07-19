News

Great Value Travel Deals – 20th July 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Bulgaria from €389, Sicily from €399, Tenerife and Menorca from €449. Prices include  flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, departing this weekend, 22nd / 23rd July.

Croatia Tours is offering a last-minute deal to the Villa Katarina, Dubrovnik, on 19th July. Price for seven nights including flights, transfers and baggage is €399 per person.

Crystal Holidays is offering seven nights in the 4-star Hotel Jagerwirt, Kitzbhuel, from €759 on 16th August. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis.

Falcon Holidays is offering return flights to Algarve, Ibiza, Palma, Malaga and Reus from €79 in July. Greek and Canary Islands are €99 return. Prices include taxes.

Topflight’s five-day sale includes seven nights at the Hotel Eddy, Lido de Jesolo, from €569 on 29th July. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a B&B basis.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Mediterranean Medley cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €999 on 3rd October. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering an eight-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas from €1,389 on 3rd September 2018. Price includes flights from Dublin and free wi-fi.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 16-night Exotic Southern Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Eclipse from €2,119 on 25th November. Price includes flights from Dublin and an interior stateroom. Upgrade to a ocean-view stateroom and receive a free drinks package and $300 onboard spend.

Uniworld is offering a 13-day all-inclusive river cruise from Amsterdam to Basel from €2,889 on 22nd October. Price was originally €5,426.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night stay at the 5-star Kempinski Seychelles Resort from €1,599 travelling in May or June 2018. Price includes flights and transfers.

Aer Lingus’s autumn seat sale includes Faro from €39.99, Nice from €44.99, and Bilbao, Malaga and Alicante from €54.99. Prices are one-way including taxes, valid for travel from 1st September – 15th December. Book by 24th July.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

