Great Value Travel Deals – 18th September 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Salou from €285, and Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Menorca from €399. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

TUI’s last-minute deals include Tamanaco Apartments, Gran Canaria, from €339, Laguna Park 2 Apartments, Tenerife, from €319, and Cristina Apartments, Majorca, from €359. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing 26th, 27th, 28th September for seven nights.

BookaBed’s offers of the week include Plaza Azul, Lanzarote, self-catering from €29, Colina Mar, Gran Canaria, all-inclusive from €45, and Villas Tao Mazo 4-star Fuerteventura, three-bedroom villa from €49. Prices are per person per night, based on October arrivals.

Classic Resorts is offering a family package to Dominican Republic and New York from €4,279 in May or June. Price includes all flights, a three-night stay in the Row Hotel New York, and an eight-night all-inclusive stay at the 4-star Riu Naiboa Hotel, Dominican Republic, based on two adults and two children under 12 years sharing.

Sunway is offering a two-night stay in Miami, four-night Royal Caribbean International cruise, and a four-night stay in Las Vegas from €1,345 departing 4th May 2019. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.from Dublin.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Mediterranean Medley cruise onboard Marella Dream from €989 on 25th September. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Uniworld is offering Christmas market cruises from €2,699 on 15th December and €2,799 on 8th December. Price includes an eight-day all-inclusive river cruise with exclusive excursions.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a two-night pre-cruise stay in Miami and a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Allure of the Seas from €1,535 on 15th March. Price includes flights, transfers and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €499, Hong Kong from €559, Singapore from €609, and Bali from €749. Book by 30th September.

Aer Lingus’s Happy Winter seat sale is now live with special fare offers to North America from €159 each-way and Europe from €29.99 one-way, taxes and charges included. Fares are valid for travel from 1st November 2018 to 31st March 2019. Book by midnight Monday 24th September 2018.

Finnair’s seat sale includes return flights to the Far East from €449 and all destinations in Japan from €579, including taxes. Book by 30th September 2018.