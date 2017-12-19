Great Value Travel Deals – 19th December 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Celtic Horizon Tours is offering a trip to see Manchester United v Derby in the FA Cup on Friday 5th January. Price of €119 per adult and €99 per child includes ferry, coach, transfers and seated match ticket.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Planibel Apartments, La Thuile, Italy, from €349 on 7th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night Bangkok and Phuket holiday from €1,459, travelling in January. Price includes a three-night stay at the 5-star Centara Watergate, Bangkok, and a seven-night stay at the 4-star Centara Kata Resort, Phuket, with a half-day city and temples tour.

Sunway Holidays is offering seven-night holidays to Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote from €349 in January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI Holidays is offering a seven-night half-board stay at the California Apartments, Salou, from €499 on 10th July from Ireland West Airport. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

SuperBreak is offering a Dublin Theatre break to see Wicked on 31st August. Price of €143 includes an overnight stay at the Russell Court Hotel with breakfast, and a budget evening ticket to see Wicked at the Bord Gais Theatre.

KLM is offering return flights to Dubai from €399, Beijing from €539, and Seoul from €679. Book by 22nd December.

Finnair is offering return flights to Japan from €589 in economy class and €2199 in business class. Book by 30th January for selected departures up to the 30th of November 2018.

Uniworld is offering a saving of up to €750 on an eight-day Bordeaux, Vineyards & Chateaux river cruise. Price from €1,749 in 2018 includes all-inclusive cruise with excursions and transfers, but excludes flights. Book by 31st December.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 10-night Italy and Greek Isles cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection from €2,959 on 20th July. Price includes flights from Dublin and an upgrade to a balcony stateroom with drinks and gratuities included.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night all-inclusive, Highlights of the Mediterranean cruise onboard Marella Explorer, from €1,429 on 23rd June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International’s sale starts today and features ‘Buy One Get One Half Price’ offers, with a further 25 per cent saving for third and fourth guests when sailing for six nights or more, on holidays departing 1st April to 31st December 2018. These fares will include the All Inclusive Deluxe Beverage package for first and second guests on selected sailings to Europe, the Caribbean and on sailings from Southampton. A free of charge Refreshment Beverage package will also available for third and fourth passengers on selected Caribbean holidays.