Great Value Travel Deals – 19th June 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering last-minute deals to the Algarve and Lanzarote departing from Cork and to the Costa del Sol departing from Dublin. Price of €499 includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights, departing 23rd June.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay at the Obermair Hotel, Mayrhofen, from €459 on 25th July. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay in the 5-star Hotel Diamond, Sicily, from €899 on 14th July. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a four-night stay at the 5-star Crown Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island from €615 per person, travelling in September / October. Book by 30th June.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Treasures of the Mediterranean cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,169 on 24th July. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a six-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Allure of the Seas and a pre-cruise overnight stay in Miami, from €1,249, departing 4th November. Price includes flights from Dublin and cruise on a full-board basis. Upgrade to all-inclusive for an additional €180.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise from €1,459 on 1st September. Price includes flights from Dublin and accommodation in an inside stateroom. Upgrade to an ocean view or above and receive free drinks and unlimited wi-fi.

Insight Vacations is offering a 10-day Highlights of Poland premium escorted tour with meals and tours included from €1,969.

Emirates’ June sale includes flights to Dubai from €499, Singapore from €622, Mauritius from €766, and Auckland from €1,142. Book by 30th June for selected departures from 18th August – 14th December 2018 and 14th January – 31st March 2019.