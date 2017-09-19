Great Value Travel Deals – 19th September 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Cay Beach Princess, Maspalomas, from €399 on 19th October. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering mid-term specials to Morocco on 28th October. Highlights include the Tilila Apartments from €459 and the Argana Hotel, B&B, from €539. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

Topflight is offering a seven-night Garda, Venice and Verona escorted tour from €799 on 7th October. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and activities.

Classic Collection Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the San Agustin Beach Club, Gran Canaria, from €1,265 on 28th December. Price includes flights, private transfers, and hotel on a half-board basis.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Monte Feliz, Gran Canaria, from €369 on 18th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Uniworld is offering €1,000 off selected itineraries with its Picture Perfect Offers. Highlights include the Bordeaux, Vineyards & Chateaux all-inclusive cruise from €1,989 on 5th November for €,1799 on 12th November.

Sunway is offering an exclusive transatlantic fly-cruise with Cunard. Price of €1,275 includes a seven-night cruise onboard Queen Mary 2 from Southampton to New York, a three-night post-cruise stay in Fitzpatricks Grand Central Hotel and direct flight from New York to Dublin.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Thomson Dream from €949 on 5th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a six-night Greece and Croatia cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,329 on 7th July. Price includes flights from Dublin and deluxe drinks package.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an 11-night Best of the Western Med cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection from €2,659 on 30th July. Price includes flights, ocean view stateroom and classic drinks package.

SuperBreak is offering a two-night Ultimate London Break from €218 per person. Price includes 3-star or 4-star hotel, cocktail at Planet Hollywood, top price theatre ticket, dinner at a choice of restaurants, Thames hop on / hop off ticket, nightlife voucher, and discounts at Westfield Shopping Centre. Valid on 17th or 24th November. Add on flights from your chosen airport.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €449, Kuala Lumpur from €529, and Singapore from €599. Book by 21st September for selected departures from 15th September – 7th December.

Aer Lingus’ September sale offers fares to UK from €22.99, Europe from €29.99 and USA from €169. UK & Europe fares are one way and are valid for travel from 01 November 2017 to 28 February 2018. Transatlantic fares are each way, as part of a return trip, including a Saturday night stay and are valid for travel between 01 November 2017 and 31 March 2018. Book by 25 September 2017.

Bookabed is offering exclusive rates on THB hotels in Majorca for Summer 2018. Highlights include THB Felip from €38, THB Gran Playa from €46 and THB El Cid from €62. Prices are per person per night based on a seven night stay, arriving 11th June 2018.