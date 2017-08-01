Great Value Travel Deals – 1st August 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Topflight is offering seven nights at the Hotel Senior Cattolica from €699 on 5th August. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis.

Sunway is offering a family holiday to the 4-star Salou Park Hotel on 5th August. Prices for seven nights are €799 per adult and €499 per child, including flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis.

Falcon Holidays’ August seat sale includes Majorca, Portugal and Ibiza from €119; Salou, Canary Islands and Greek Islands from €179. Prices are return including taxes.

Crystal Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Astoria, Lake Garda, from €439 on 19th August. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

SuperBreak is offering a two-night stay at the Travelodge London Heathrow Central and a family ticket to Legoland from €392 based on two adults and two children sharing. Add on flights from your chosen airport.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Treasures of the Mediterranean cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €1,159 on 29th August. Price includes flights, transfers, and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas from €1,179 on 2nd September. Price includes flights from Dublin and a pre-cruise overnight stay.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night trip to Thailand and Hong Kong from €1,379 in September or October. Price includes a three-night stay at the 4-star Harbour Plaza Point in Hong Kong and a seven-night stay at the 4-star Amari Hua Hin Resort.

Sunway Holidays / G Adventures is offering a seven-night Costa Rica tour from €1,445 on 4th November. Price includes flight ex-Dublin, checked baggage, twin share with meals and tours as per itinerary.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €499, Kuala Lumpur from €561 and Shanghai from €656. Book by 6th August for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.

Qatar Airways is offering 30% off Business Class fares. Highlights include Singapore from €2,379, Phuket from €2,679, and Sydney from €3,299. Book by 9th August for selected departures up to 31st March 2018.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a nine-night Alaska Southern Glacier cruise onboard Celebrity Millennium from €2,499 on 17th May 2018. Price includes flights from Dublin, free drinks package and free upgrade from Concierge to Aqua class.

Falcon Holidays is offering a family holiday to the Cerro Mar Colina, Algarve, from €1,689 on 8th July 2018. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.