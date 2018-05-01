News

Great Value Travel Deals – 1st May 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Topflight is offering a seven-night Treasures of Puglia tour from €899 on 15th June. Price includes flights, accommodation and excursions.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Spanish Delights cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,059 on 19th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 15-night Arabian Sea & India Christmas cruise from €2,739 on 21st December. Price includes flights, overnight stays in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, an upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom, free drinks package and US$500 onboard spend.

Uniworld is offering 10% off selected 2019 sailings if you pay in full by 30th June 2018. Highlights include the Brilliant Bordeaux cruise from €2,069, the Castles Along the Rhine from €2,339, and the Gems of Northern Italy from €2,159.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at the Presidente Apartments, Algarve, from €299 on 12th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI is offering a seven-night family holiday at the 4-star Hotel Tyrol, Soll, from €2,636 on 1st August. Price includes flights, hotel on a half-board basis, transfers, and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a three-night b&b stay in the 4-star NH Capri La Habana, Havana, Cuba, and a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the 4-star Iberostar Tainos, Varadero. Price from €1,599 includes flights, departing in September / October.

Sunway is offering a three-night stay at the Dubai Rove Hotel with a seven-night stay at the Merville Beach Mauritius for €1,598, departing in September. Price includes all flights and accommodation for 10 nights.

Aer Lingus is offering €100 off return flights to the USA. Travel from 16th June to 31st October, book by midnight 7th May.

KLM is offering return flights to Johannesburg from €419, Tokyo from €539, and Havana from €619. Book by 2nd May.

Sunway / G Adventures is offering a nine-night Classic Vietnam tour from €1,739 on 29th August. Price includes flights from Dublin, accommodation, excursions and some meals.

News

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

