Great Value Travel Deals – 20th February 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals. 

BookaBed is offering up to exclusive rates in Mexico with 5-star Palace Hotels. Highlights include the Cozumel Palace Hotel from €1,699, Moon Palace Cancun from €1,709 and the Playacar Palace from €1,759. Prices include flights and hotel on an all-inclusive basis for ten nights on 10th September. Deposit of €100 secures booking.

Topflight has limited availability on the annual Copper Face Jacks ski trip on 3rd March. Price of €579 includes flights, transfers, seven nights accommodation, and a wristband to guarantee access to the special events throughout the week.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star Golden Day Wings, Kusadasi, from €399 on 28th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Croatia Tours is offering a seven-night stay in the 4-star Korcula Apartments from €510 on 23rd May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI is offering a seven-night family stay at the Hotel Belvedere, Salou, from €1,659 on 31st July. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis, departing from Cork.

Sunway is offering a Seattle stay and Alaska cruise onboard the new Norwegian Bliss for €2,479 on 7th September. Price includes direct Aer Lingus flights, one night pre- and post-cruise stay in Seattle and a seven-night all-inclusive Alaska cruise.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Canarian Flavours cruise onboard Marella Dream from €799 on 9th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night cruise onboard Symphony of the Seas from €1,379 on 30th August. Price includes flights from Dublin, staying in an interior stateroom.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise from €2,269 on 1st September. Price includes flights from Dublin, an upgrade to a balcony stateroom, and a free drinks package.

Insight Vacations is offering a nine-day Country Roads of Umbria and Tuscany tour from €2,099 on selected departure dates.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night Bali and Hong Kong trip from €1,295 in May or June. Price includes flights, a three-night stay at the Kowloon Hotel, and a seven-night stay at the 4-star The Camakila Legian, Bali.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

