Great Value Travel Deals – 20th March 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night Easter stay at the Pension Rosenhof, Mayrhofen, from €459pp on 31st March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay at the Monte Feliz Apartments, Gran Canaria, from €299 on 26th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering a seven-night, half-board stay at the Hotel Manzoni, Tuscany, from €799 on 15th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a transatlantic cruise and stay onboard the Queen Mary 2 from €1,360 on 23rd August. Price includes flights to New York and a three-night, pre-cruise stay in the W Hotel and a seven-night, full-board cruise to Southampton.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Allure of the Seas from €1,379 on 12th May. Price includes a one-night, pre-cruise stay in Miami, transfers throughout, and a seven-night full-board cruise with US$100 onboard spend.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, Spanish Delights cruise onboard Marella Dream from €899 on 22nd May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing from Cork.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise from Dublin onboard Celebrity Eclipse. Price of €2,199 includes an ocean-view stateroom, free drinks package, and $300 onboard spend.

Uniworld is offering an eight-day Gems of Northern Italy river cruise from €2,099 on 26th August. Price includes meals, drinks, excursions, and a €900 discount per person.

Aer Lingus is offering a seat sale to the USA with airfares from €159 one way, if booked as part of a return trip. Book by 2nd April for selected departures between 1st April to 15th June.

KLM is offering flights to Delhi from €442, Beijing from €495, and Hong Kong from €521. Prices are return and include taxes and charges.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night family stay in the 4-star Lapita, Dubai Parks & Resorts from €4,949 on 29th October. Price includes flights and unlimited access to the four Dubai Parks, Legoland and Waterpark, Bollywood and Motiongate, based on two adults and two children (under 12) sharing.

Sunway is offering a three-night stay in New York, a five-night stay in Las Vegas, and a six-night all-inclusive stay in Cancun from €1,699. Price includes all flights, taxes and hotels.

TUI is offering a two-week all-inclusive stay at the 4-star Gran Bahia Principe Coba, Cancun, from €1,499 on 4th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.