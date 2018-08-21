News

Great Value Travel Deals – 21st August 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals. 

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Gran Canaria from €299, Lanzarote from €349, Salou and Tenerife from €399, Sorrento and Lake Garda from €499. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights, departing 25th August.

TUI is offering flights to Malaga from €79, Lanzarote and Faro from €99, and Greece from €129. Prices are return, departing this weekend and include taxes and hand luggage.

BookaBed’s offers of the week include the Ondamar Hotel, Albufeira, from €49 self-catering in September, the Pestana Dom Joao II, Alvor, from €39 bed & breakfast in October, and the Suite Hotel Atlantis, Fuerteventura, from €75 all-inclusive in November. Prices are per person, per night.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Hidden Gems cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,099 on 11th September. Price includes flights, checked baggage and transfers, departing from Cork Airport.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Allure of the Seas and an overnight stay in Miami from €1,195 on 24th November. Price includes flights from Dublin and transfers throughout.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €495, Bangkok from €512, Phuket from €699, and Melbourne from €1,012. Book by 31st August for selected departures up to 5th July 2019.

Aer Lingus is offering flights to the USA from €169 one-way, when booked as part of a return trip. Travel between 01 November 2018 and 31 March 2019. Book by 03 September 2018.

Classic Resorts is offering a twin-centre holiday in Malaysia from €1,459. Price includes flights, a three-night stay at the 4-star Traders in Kuala Lumpur and a seven-night stay in the 5-star Tanjung Rhu Resort, Langkawi, departing in May 2019.

Sunway / Club Med is offering 15% discount for early bookings. Highlights include the 4-star Cervinia, Italy, property from €1,669 on 13th January. Price includes flights, checked baggage, resort transfers, club room on an all-inclusive basis for seven nights, lift pass, and ski/snowboard tuition.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

