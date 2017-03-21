Great Value Travel Deals – 21st March 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering up to 20% off packages to Las Vegas. Highlights include the Excalibur Hotel from €539, the MGM Grand from €689, and the Bellagio from €785. Prices include flights and room-only hotel for three nights, departing in May.

Crystal Ski is offering a last-minute deal to Mayrhoffen, Austria, from €299 on 25th March. Price includes flights, hotel, transfers and baggage for seven nights.

Falcon Holidays is offering five nights in the Rocamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €259 on 29th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering May deals to Menorca. Highlights include the Playa Blanca Apartments from €359 and the Roc Lago from €399. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights on 14th May.

Crystal Holidays is offering a Discovery Package to Lake Garda on 2nd August. Price for flights, hotel half-board in the Garda Bellevue and excursions to the Dolomites, Venice and Verona is €989 per person, for seven nights.

Topflight is offering seven nights in the Fattoria Castiglioncho, Tuscany, from €599 on 9th June. Price includes flights, car hire and seven nights accommodation, based on two sharing.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 12-night Iceland cruise onboard Celebrity Eclipse from €1,479 on 7th May. Price includes flights from Dublin. Upgrade to a balcony stateroom for €739 and receive a free drinks package plus one free perk.

Royal Caribbean International is offering an eight-day cruise onboard its brand new ship, Symphony of the Seas, from €1,289 on 28th April 2018. Price includes flights from Dublin and US$50 onboard credit.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Mediterranean Medley cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €899 on 30th May. Price includes flights from Dublin or Cork, transfers and checked baggage.

KLM’s seat sale includes Bangkok from €503, Beijing from €607 and Havana from €696. Prices are return including taxes.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €505, Kuala Lumpur from €615 and Johannesburg from €645. Prices are return including taxes. Book by 22nd March.

Insight Vacations is offering a 10-day Budapest, Vienna & Prague tour from €1,853 on 2nd June. Price includes meals, tours and exclusive signature experiences. Flights are excluded but are currently available from €283 return including taxes.

SuperBreak is offering a three-night trip to the Barcelona Grand Prix. Price of €407 per person includes three nights in the Sunotel Aston on a B&B basis and a general admission ticket for three days. Add on flights from your chosen airport.