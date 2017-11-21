Great Value Travel Deals – 21st November 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway has extra seats available to Lapland on one-night trips from Dublin, Knock and Kerry and two-night trips from Dublin.

Topflight’s Black Friday ski sale includes a seven-night stay at the 3-star Residence La Riviere-Aiglons, Chamonix Valley, on 6th January. Price was €479 and is now €329, based on four sharing, including flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night family stay at the 4-star Hotel Brunerie, Les Deux Alpes, on a half-board basis, from €2,249 on 17th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Treasures of the Med cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,199 on 21st August. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean Cruises is offering a seven-night fly cruise onboard Symphony of the Seas from €1,699 on 12th, 19th or 26th August. Price includes flights from Dublin and US$200 onboard spend.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night France, Italy and Spain cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,739 on 23rd June. Price includes flights from Dublin, gratuities and a free drinks package.

Sunway is offering a seven-night transatlantic cruise onboard Queen Mary 2 with a three-night stay at the InterContinental, New York, from €1,467 on 5th December.

TUI Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Cay Beach Princess Bungalows, Gran Canaria, from €359 on 25th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

BookaBed is offering discounted rates at Universal Hotels in Orlando. Prices include the Cabana Bay from €55, Loews Sapphire Falls from €66, and the Hard Rock Hotel from €116. Prices are per person per night, based on room only, travelling in May 2018.

SuperBreak is offering a London shopping break for €121. Price includes flights from Dublin to Stansted, two nights at the 3-star Ibis Styles London Kensington, and a VIP Westfield Shopping discount voucher.

TUI Holidays is offering a two-week, all-inclusive stay at the 4-star Grand Bahia Principe Hotel, Mexico, from €1,599 on 18th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night trip to Thailand for €1,439 in May. Price includes flights and accommodation at the 4-star Rembrandt, Bangkok; the 4-star Tamarind Village, Chang Mai; and the 3-star Chaba Samui Resort, Koh Samui.

WOW air is offering one-way flights to Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Miami from €129.99 including taxes, for travel between 1–10 December 2017 and 10 January–15 May 2018.

KLM is offering flights to Johannesburg from €459, Beijing from €492 and Tokyo from €684, including taxes and charges.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €509, Phuket from €761 and Phnom Penh from €799. Book by 30th November for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.