Great Value Travel Deals – 22nd August 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s five-day September sale includes Menorca from €349; Costa del Sol from €369; Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura from €399; and Sorrento from €469. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Holidays is offering seven nights at the 2-star Hotel Miravalli, Lake Garda, from €409 on 2nd or 9th September. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering seven-night packages to Morocco from €389 from 7th October to 28th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Uniworld’s Two for One offers continue until the end of September. Highlights include an eight-day Burgundy and Provence all-inclusive river cruise from €1,639 on 5th October.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Bahamas cruise onboard Anthem of the Seas from €1,479 on 11th November. Price includes flights, one night pre-cruise hotel, $100 onboard spend, and free wi-fi.

Thomson Cruises is offering an all-inclusive Spanish Delights cruise onboard Thomson Dream from €1,109 on 19th June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and a free upgrade to all-inclusive.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night full-board stay at the 5-star Spa Village Tembok, Bali, from €1,639 for travel in September, October and 8th January – 20th March.

Falcon Holidays’ Summer 2018 family offers include the Loulas Village, Corfu, from €1,899 on 6th July and the Cosmos Maris, Rhodes, from €1,999 on 4th July. Prices are based on two adults and two children sharing and include flights, transfers, baggage, and seven nights accommodation.

Emirates’ seat sale offers Dubai from €499, Kuala Lumpur from €561, and Shanghai from €656. Book by midnight on 22nd September for selected departures up to 20th March.

BookaBed is offering seven night all-inclusive rates in the 5-star Barcelo Mexican resorts from €515 per person for a seven-night stay in September or October.