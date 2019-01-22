Great Value Travel Deals – 22nd January 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel Disneyland Paris offers include savings up to 30% on hotel and park tickets when booked by 11th February for arrivals from 2nd April to 6th November 2019.

Classic Resorts has the following 10-night offers to Barbados in May/June when booked by 31st January 2019: room-only at the 4-star Bougainvilla Beach Resort from €1,429pps (Ref: 79048); room-only at the 4-star Ocean Two Resort & Residence from €1,589pps (Ref: 79052); and all-inclusive at the 5-star Sandals Barbados from €3,575pps (Ref: 79056).

Hayes & Jarvis Ireland offers an eight-day Classic Vietnam escorted tour departing from Dublin with KLM in May 2019 from €2,249pps, visiting Hanoi, Halong Bay, Hue, Hoi An, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Insight Vacations’ 15-day/14-nights Great Western American Adventure from 3rd May 2019 is priced from €4,409pps, including 10% early payment discount when booked by 28th February. Highlights include the Grand Canyon, Los Angeles and Monument Valley.

Sunway offers ex-Dublin to Sunny Beach in Bulgaria for seven nights include: b&b at the 4-star Hotel Ivana Palace from €479pps in June; b&b at the 3-star Lira Hotel from €579pps in July or from €549pps in August; and self-catering at the 3-star Elit Apartcomplex from €479pps in September. Prices include 20kg checked-in baggage and transfers.

Topflight offers ex-Dublin for March include: Soll: seven nights b&b in the 3-star Hotel Garni Schonblick, from €599pps; Andorra: seven nights at the 2-star Hotel Arinsal, from €579pps; and Italy: seven nights at the 3-star Livigno Ski Apartments, from €636pps.

AIRLINES

Air France is offering these ex-Dublin fares when booked by today, 22nd January 2019: Beijing €379, Vancouver €381, Delhi €429, Cape Town €489, and Bangkok €489.

Emirates has the following offers for bookings up to 27th January 2019 for travel up to 30th November 2019: Economy Class: Dubai €469, Bangkok €529, Phuket €649, Bali €799, Perth €1,000, Auckland €1,149; Business Class: Bangkok €2,519, Kuala Lumpur €2,529, Singapore €2,599, Auckland €4,299

CRUISE LINES

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Brilliant Bordeaux river cruise departing 19th May 2019, including flights, airport transfers, all meals and beverages, all shore excursions and seven nights in a classic stateroom onboard the S.S. Bon Voyage, from €2,249pps. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges not included. Book and pay in full by 31st March.

BED BANKS

Bookabed five-days/four-nights hotel rates in Dubai include: room-only at the 4-star Ramada Jumeirah Hotel from€29pppn; half-board at the 4-star Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham from €55pppn; room-only at the 5-star Fairmont Dubai from €59pppn; b&b at the 4-star Ocean View Hotel Dubai from €79pppn; half-board at the 5-star Rixos Premium Dubai from €135pppn; and b&b at the 5-star Grosvenor House Dubai from €145pppn.